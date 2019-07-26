Harry Wilson wanted by Newcastle and Aston Villa, with Liverpool unwilling to loan him out

Newcastle and Aston Villa are going head to head to try and sign Harry Wilson from Liverpool.

The two Premier League clubs are said to be open to either a loan move or a permanent deal, with talks at an early stage.

Liverpool will not loan out the striker again, however, as they see him as a possible first-team player following his impressive pre-season.

But Jurgen Klopp would reluctantly sell the 22-year-old, should Wilson feel an opportunity elsewhere was too good to turn down.

Liverpool are understood to value the Wales international at more than £20m, although one source has suggested a fee of £15m rising to around £20m with add-ons would be acceptable to them.

Liverpool said they would take a decision on Wilson on their return from their USA tour on Friday.

Wilson scored 18 goals in 49 appearances while on loan at Derby last season, with his only Liverpool appearance to date coming in the FA Cup win over Plymouth in January 2017.