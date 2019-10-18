Joel Matip signs new Liverpool deal until 2024

Joel Matip joined Liverpool in 2016 on a free transfer from Schalke

Liverpool defender Joel Matip has signed a new long-term contract, which is understood to last until the summer of 2024.

Matip has established himself as a first-choice centre-back in Jurgen Klopp's defence this season and been instrumental in helping Liverpool open up an eight-point lead over champions Manchester City in the Premier League.

The Cameroonian, who has started six of the Reds' eight league matches alongside Virgil van Dijk so far this campaign, joined Liverpool on a four-year deal for a free transfer from German side Schalke in 2016.

"It's a great feeling to be a longer part of the club. It's really just a great feeling," Matip told Liverpool's club website.

"From outside, you know Liverpool is such a big club - but when you are inside, then you really get a feeling for how big the club is. In all the countries, the supporters are everywhere. It's a massive and big club that I think every player would want to play for.

"We have a young and talented team and I think every one of us is hungry. Now we've seen how it is to win something and we want to have that feeling again.

"There are a lot of things still to achieve. You never know how it will end, you just have to work hard and do the best you can do. Then we will see.

"It is an honour to be a part of the club. It makes me happy that people think I've done a good job and they want to keep me."

Matip, who missed Liverpool's wins against Salzburg and Leicester with a knock before the international break, is in contention to be fit to face Manchester United on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

A victory for Liverpool will see Klopp's side match the Premier League record for consecutive victories - 18 - set by Manchester City in the 2018-19 campaign.

