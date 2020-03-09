Liverpool had become scared of losing, says Ronnie Whelan

Liverpool got back to winning ways with victory against Bournemouth

Liverpool had become fearful of losing and this explains their recent dip in form, according to the club's former midfielder Ronnie Whelan.

Victory over Bournemouth on Saturday came a week after their quest for an unbeaten league season came to an end at Watford, and in the same week they were knocked out of the FA Cup by Chelsea.

But Whelan believes the prospect of matching the 2003-04 Arsenal 'invincibles' side had weighed heavily on Jurgen Klopp and his players.

"I think this little blip that they have just had was because of being frightened to lose," Whelan said of Liverpool who have lost three of their last five in all competitions.

"We did it way back and you feel you are going to blow everything, you're going for different competitions, you're going for the Champions League, you're going for the FA Cup, but now they've got the league so close to sewn up.

"City have got to win all their games to have any chance and that means Liverpool have to lose five or six games which is really not going to happen."

Ex-Reds midfielder Ronnie Whelan says his former club would be worthy champions

Liverpool could now potentially win the title without playing again if Manchester City lose their next two games - and look certain to claim a first top division league title since 1990, and a first in the Premier League era.

According to Whelan, teams that play football as good as Liverpool deserve to win titles and their impending title triumph would be just rewards for their style of play.

"They have played magnificent football," said Whelan who won 18 honours at Anfield between 1979 and 1994.

"Teams that play football like Liverpool have played this year deserve to win leagues.

"They talk about the Invincibles, I can't believe Arsenal still went through that season and not got beat.

"It's so difficult to do anything like that, that's now gone away from Liverpool so they can just concentrate on just getting it done. They have gone and done the job properly."

Liverpool's bid for an unbeaten league season came to an end at Watford

But their pursuit of a piece of history could be disrupted by factors outside of their control in the coming weeks.

Ongoing fears about the risk of coronavirus disrupting the end of the football season have come amid matches being played behind closed doors elsewhere in Europe.

While there are currently no plans for that restriction to be extended to the Premier League, Whelan was philosophical about the situation and says he is hopeful Liverpool will be afforded a fitting celebration.

Defeat to Chelsea in the FA Cup means the club are now fighting on just two fronts

"We've seen some of them in Italy at the moment, games behind closed doors, and it's definitely not what you want, but if it has to be played behind closed doors, it has to be played behind closed doors." Whelan said.

"There's not a lot any of us can do about what is going on at the moment.

"Hopefully it doesn't come down to that and hopefully Liverpool will get their day when they do win the league in a packed stadium somewhere, which is what they deserve."