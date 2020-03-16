Liverpool transfer news and rumours

Sadio Mane has been linked with Real Madrid

The latest transfer news and gossip on the players linked with Liverpool - and those who could leave the club.

The latest players linked with a move to Liverpool...

Timo Werner - Werner has told Sky Sports he is still not convinced about joining Liverpool, Manchester City or Manchester United over staying at RB Leipzig (Sky Sports, March 9)

The latest on players linked with a Liverpool exit...

Sadio Mane - Mane is Real Madrid's top target this summer (Daily Mirror, March 14)

The latest Liverpool contract talk...

Gini Wijnaldum could be set for a longer Anfield stay

Gini Wiljnaldum - Liverpool are in advanced talks to extend Wijnaldum's contract until 2023, including the option of another year on top (Various, March 16)

Adam Lallana - Lallana could be one player to be handed a week-by-week contract following the suspension of the football season as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. The FA and FIFA could grant special dispensation for short-term rolling contracts (The Athletic, March 16)

