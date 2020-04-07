UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin believes Liverpool won't be denied Premier League title off the pitch

Liverpool have won 27 of their 29 Premier League games this season

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin can see "no way" that Liverpool could finish the season without the Premier League title.

Ceferin said on Monday that Liverpool would surely win the Premier League title if this season continues but if the coronavirus pandemic does cancel the remaining games then there would be no option to null and void the season.

Jurgen Klopp's side are currently 25 points clear of second-placed Manchester City with eight games remaining.

"I see no way for Liverpool to stay untitled. If the championship resumes, they will almost certainly win it - theoretically, it has not yet reached the guaranteed level, but it is practically close," Ceferin told Slovenian sports daily Ekipa.

"However, if it could not be played, it would also be necessary to announce the results in some way and find some key on how the champions should be determined. And, of course, again I do not see a scenario in which that would not be Liverpool.

Aleksander Ceferin is optimistic football will resume

"I understand that fans will be disappointed if it happens in an empty stadium or even at the green table, but I believe they will win the title one way or another."

Ceferin says he is hopeful the leagues in Italy and Spain will also resume, the two countries are the most affected in Europe from COVID-19 so far.

He added: "I'm an optimist. I am optimistic that we will see the conclusion of the Spanish championship, I am optimistic that we will see the conclusion of the Italian one, and I am optimistic in general.

"Of course, I cannot guarantee anything, I cannot promise anything. It will all depend on the situation in the individual countries, it will all depend on whether the circumstances are good enough for you to avoid endangering anyone by playing football."