John Arne Riise: Ex-Liverpool player released from hospital after car accident

John Arne Riise has left hospital following the accident

Former Liverpool full-back John Arne Riise has been released from hospital following a car accident in his native Norway.

Riise was driving to his home in Alesund with his daughter Ariana when he needed to swerve to avoid an obstacle on the road, leading to the accident. No other cars were involved.

Police confirmed it was an accident and Riise is not suspected of any driving offences.

Riise won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005

Signed from Monaco in the summer of 2001, Riise scored on debut as Liverpool beat Bayern Munich 3-2 to win the UEFA Super Cup at the Stade Louis II.

The full-back spent seven years at Anfield, during which time he made 334 appearances, winning an FA Cup, a League Cup and the Champions League in 2005.

Riise turned out for Delhi Dynamos and Chennaiyin in the Indian Super League

Riise moved to Serie A side Roma in 2007, playing 136 games and scoring 11 goals during a four-year spell in the Italian capital.

He then returned to England to play at Fulham for three seasons before stints in Cyprus, India and Norway. Riise ended his playing career in 2017.

The 39-year-old, who is Norway's most capped international, had a brief spell as sporting director with Maltese Club Birkirkara which ended last year.