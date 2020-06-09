Adam Lallana signs short-term Liverpool deal

Adam Lallana will finish the current season with Liverpool after signing a short-term deal

Adam Lallana has signed a short-term contract extension with Liverpool until the end of the current campaign.

The 32-year-old midfielder's contract was due to expire at the end of the month and his representatives have already been approached by Leicester over a possible summer move.

But Lallana has agreed to extend his stay with Liverpool for a further month and will see out the season with Jurgen Klopp's side as they aim to secure their first league title in 30 years.

'I'm buzzing to be seeing out this campaign'

"I am really pleased to have the chance to finish this season - it means a lot to me and my family," Lallana told the club's website.

"Now isn't the moment to review my time here because the focus needs to be on the remaining nine matches and the club finishing the season in the best manner possible.

"Of course, one of the big personal positives about committing to this short-term extension is that I will now get to say goodbye to the people who mean so much to me in the right way.

Brendan Rodgers is keen to reunite with Lallana at Leicester

"The gaffer has been different class and we've had an honest conversation about what my role will be in the remaining weeks. I want to contribute in the most positive way possible that helps him and the team, not just for the remaining matches of this season - but also what they'll need to consider for next.

"I'm totally at peace with what that looks and feels like, and I know the role I'll be playing for this team will help in what's going to be an extraordinary period - the likes of which none of us have ever experienced.

"I feel in my time at Liverpool I've always looked to do the right thing for the team, the manager and the club in every decision I've made. I think this one fits into that category as well, so I'm buzzing to be seeing out this campaign and hopefully get to celebrate something memorable with an amazing group of people."

Lallana has been capped 34 times by England and featured at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil

Lallana signed for Liverpool from Southampton in 2014 under the management of Brendan Rodgers. He has since played 178 times, scoring 22 goals.

The former England international has seen his playing time restricted this season and has only featured 15 times in the Premier League, scoring one goal.

'The farewell he deserves so much'

Klopp added: "I know how highly sought after Adam is in this moment by other clubs who want him for next season, so for him this is a commitment to us and we are very appreciative to him for it.

Jurgen Klopp is delighted to have secured Lallana to a new short-term contract

"This is absolutely how it should be, too, because I am so pleased he will be with us to finish the job this season and have the farewell he deserves so much.

"It is not possible for me to find words in the English language to properly explain the importance of Adam Lallana during my period of being manager of this club."