Thiago: Bayern Munich midfielder keen to play for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool, says Kaveh Solhekol

Bayern Munich's Thiago Alcantara would love to play for Jurgen Klopp, reports Kaveh Solhekol, but Liverpool are not currently looking to strengthen in midfield.

There is no indication that situation will change either but, if it does, the 29-year-old Spain international would be a name under consideration.

Thiago has one year left on his deal at the Allianz Arena and he has told them he wants to leave for a new challenge.

Bayern's sporting director Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said this week they will except a "reasonable price" for him too - believed to be £30m.

But in Fabinho, Naby Keita, Georginio Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Curtis Jones coming through, Liverpool have lots of midfield option as things stand.

Georginio Wijnaldum is waiting to hear from Liverpool about new contract talks

Wijnaldum's agents waiting for contract talks

Wijnaldum's representatives are waiting for Liverpool to open talks about a new contract, however, as he enters the final 12 months or his current one.

The Netherlands international, who joined from Newcastle in 2016, loves playing for the club and there is no suggestion the 29-year-old is going anywhere this summer.

He has won the Premier League and the Champions League at Anfield after joining for £25m and there is no reason he cannot keep winning more trophies with Klopp's current side.

Analysis by Sky Sports News' Liverpool reporter Vinny O'Connor:

"Liverpool have to improve because if you look at the likes of Chelsea at the moment, Man City are going to improve, Man Utd have had a run that has taken them into the Champions League once again.

"So Liverpool know they have to be better next season and if they are not going to do so much in the transfer market, then the Liverpool squad know they will have to raise their levels once again.

"Klopp has said they are not necessarily going to do too much business in the transfer window, although there could be the odd addition. But then there are the other improvements to the players they have already got. We saw with Naby Keita's performance, if you can get those kind of performances out of him consistently, that is an improvement Liverpool could make.

"And Klopp talked to us after the game about Curtis Jones and he could not help let it slip that he is ready now, they are very excited about what he can produce for Liverpool FC. Adam Lallana has left a space and Jones can more than fill that and become an influential member of that squad as there is a lot of excitement at what he can achieve in a red shirt. And he is taking on the No 17 shirt next season, which of course in the early years was Steven Gerrard's."

