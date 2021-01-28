Fabinho: Liverpool midfielder to miss Tottenham Premier League clash after suffering muscle injury

Fabinho absence adds to Jurgen Klopp's selection woes this season; Matip and Henderson return to face Jose Mourinho's side; follow Tottenham vs Liverpool with our live blog on Sky Sports website and app

Thursday 28 January 2021 19:21, UK

Fabinho has been deployed at centre half in recent weeks because of injuries to key defenders
Image: Fabinho has been deployed at centre-back in recent weeks because of injuries to key Liverpool defenders

Fabinho will miss Liverpool's Premier League clash at Tottenham on Thursday night after suffering a "minor muscle injury".

The Brazilian, 27, was missing from Liverpool's training session earlier on Thursday prior to the game in north London.

Fabinho has provided emergency cover at centre-back for Jurgen Klopp this season, with 19-year-old Rhys Williams also enjoying a spell in the first team because of injuries to key defenders.

An announcement on Liverpool's Twitter account prior to the clash with Tottenham read: "Fabinho misses out with a minor muscle issue."

Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are still recovering from their respective long-term injuries, while Joel Matip missed four Premier League games after being forced off during the 1-1 draw against West Brom in December.

Trending

    Matip and captain Jordan Henderson have both been recalled to the starting line-up to face Spurs. The pair were missing for Sunday's defeat to United but returned to training on Tuesday.

    Midfielder Naby Keita and forward Diogo Jota are also yet to return.

    Also See:

    Liverpool are yet to sign any temporary defensive reinforcements during the January transfer window and Klopp has hinted at feeling frustrated with the club for not making any additions to his squad so far this month.

    "Of course someone else is making the decisions [on transfers], it was always like this," Klopp said after his side's loss to Manchester United in the FA Cup.

    "If people are surprised about that, I cannot change that. The situation we have is we discuss on a daily basis.

    "Could we improve something or not? I then make recommendations, but I cannot spend the money. I don't make these decisions, I never did."

    Liverpool have won once in all competitions since the 7-0 demolition of Crystal Palace last month and the Reds could move up to fourth with a win against Tottenham, which would close the gap on current league frontrunners Manchester City.

    Win £250,000 on Wednesday!

    Win £250,000 on Wednesday!

    One lucky winner won £250,000 for free last week. Could you be next? Play for free, entries by 6:00pm Wednesday.

    Around Sky

    Get Sky Sports