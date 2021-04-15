Liverpool remember Hillsborough victims on 32nd anniversary of stadium disaster

Ninety-six supporters died at Hillsborough on April 15, 1989, during the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest; Liverpool players and staff observe a minute's silence on Thursday to mark 32nd anniversary of disaster

Liverpool are remembering the lives of the 96 supporters that lost their lives at Hillsborough, with Thursday marking the 32nd anniversary of the stadium disaster.

Men, women and children were killed in the fatal crush on the Leppings Lane terrace at the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Sheffield Wednesday's ground on April 15, 1989.

Staff and players observed a minute’s silence, joined by club chaplain Bill Bygroves beside the Hillsborough memorial at the AXA Training Centre. pic.twitter.com/Yl1Lc4ACJ5 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 15, 2021

Liverpool marked the occasion privately, with players and staff observing a minute's silence.

Floral wreaths were laid at the Hillsborough memorial at Anfield, while flags were flown at half-mast.

32 years ago today, 96 children, women and men lost their lives at Hillsborough.



Our thoughts, as always, are with all those affected by the tragedy at Hillsborough and the 96 fans who will never be forgotten.



You'll Never Walk Alone. pic.twitter.com/GyIKZblPKa — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 14, 2021

A statement from Liverpool on Thursday read: "Liverpool Football Club remembers the 96 supporters who died at Hillsborough, on the 32nd anniversary of the disaster.

"As a result of the events on April 15, 1989, at the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest, 96 children, women and men lost their lives.

"For more than three decades, the bereaved families and survivors of the tragedy have demonstrated remarkable courage, dignity and resilience.

Image: Liverpool and Real Madrid players observe a minute's silence on Wednesday to mark the 32nd anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster

"In April 2016, an inquest jury concluded that the 96 were unlawfully killed and that no role was played by the supporters in causing the disaster.

"Our thoughts, as always, are with all those affected by the tragedy at Hillsborough and the 96 fans who will never be forgotten."

Liverpool and Real Madrid held a minute's silence at Anfield ahead of their Champions League quarter-final second leg on Wednesday night to mark the anniversary.

Remembering the 96 victims of the Hillsborough disaster, 32 years on from the tragic events of that fateful day.



We stand with you, @LFC. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 15, 2021

32 years ago, 96 Liverpool supporters went to watch their team and never came home.



Then. Today. Always. We stand together in our city and remember them. pic.twitter.com/nj8gBdjo2e — Everton (@Everton) April 15, 2021

Last week, it was announced that the Hillsborough Family Support Group had disbanded, with former chair Margaret Aspinall saying it was "time for families to move on".

The group spent decades campaigning for justice for the victims, but Aspinall - who lost her 18-year-old son James in the tragedy - told LFC TV: "We have gone as far as we can".

The trial of two former police officers and a force solicitor charged with perverting the course of justice following the disaster is due to start on April 19.