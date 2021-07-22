Liverpool transfer news and rumours: Summer transfer window 2021

All the latest Liverpool transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2021 summer window.

Who have Liverpool been linked with?

Jarrod Bowen - Liverpool have highlighted West Ham forward Bowen as a transfer target (The Athletic, July 22)

Youri Tielemans - Leicester City are keen to tie Youri Tielemans down to a new contract to fend off interest from Liverpool in their Belgium midfielder (Daily Mail, July 20).

Nicolo Barella - Liverpool are preparing to offer £60million to Inter Milan for Italy's Euro 2020-winning midfielder (La Repubblica, July 15).

Saul Niguez - Reports claim that Liverpool's opening bid was rejected but did suggest that the Atletico Madrid and Spain midfielder had 'half a foot in Liverpool'. (Mundo Deportivo, July 11); Liverpool may include Xherdan Shaqiri or Divock Origi in a deal to sign the Atletico Madrid midfielder (Daily Express, July 15).

Renato Sanches - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp might finally have his Gini Wijnaldum replacement in Renato Sanches, with the Reds reportedly primed to sign the Portugal midfielder from Lille this summer (Daily Express, July 14).

Youri Tielemans - The Leicester midfielder has been touted as the man to replace Gini Wijnaldum (Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, July 11).

Mikkel Damsgaard - Sampdoria have set a £34m price tag for their talented Denmark midfielder, who lit up Euro 2020 (Daily Mirror, July 12).

The latest players linked with a Liverpool exit

Jordan Henderson - Arsenal have emerged as favourites to sign Henderson, should stalled contract talks with Liverpool end in him leaving the club as early as this summer (Daily Star, July 21); Talks between Liverpool and captain Henderson over a new contract have stalled, leading to speculation over his long-term future at the club (The Times, July 20).

Nat Phillips - Bayer Leverkusen sounded out Phillips over a return to the Bundesliga. No bid has been received by Liverpool but we understand an interest was registered with the players agent. Brighton, Burnley, Newcastle and West Ham could also move for the 24-year-old (Sky Sports, July 21)

Marko Grujic and Taiwo Awoniyi - Liverpool are set to sell Serbia midfielder Grujic to Porto for £10.5m and Nigerian forward Awoniyi to Union Berlin for £6.5m (BBC, July 20).

Ben Davies - The Liverpool defender is set to leave Anfield without kicking a ball (Sun, July 18); The defender has had plenty of offers to leave Liverpool this summer, including from Celtic, but Davies believes he can fight for a career with Liverpool (Mirror, July 12).

What should Liverpool do this summer?

Sky Sports pundit and former Liverpool captain Jamie Carragher says: "Liverpool will certainly improve, there is no doubt about that. As soon as you bring in three centre-backs who are already at the club, that will improve them massively.

"But we keep talking about centre-backs, Graeme [Souness] mentioned Van Dijk, the bigger problem for me is at the other end of the pitch. Liverpool have not had injuries there.

"More often than not, it is the same front three with Diogo Jota coming in. He is the only one of the front three that has been injured out of the attacking players.

"That is the bigger worry because I am sure that the defensive frailties that we have seen at times this season will be rectified by players coming back and Liverpool signing a player in the summer in that position."

Confirmed Liverpool signings

Ibrahima Konate - RB Leipzig, £36m

Confirmed Liverpool departures

Georginio Wijnaldum - Paris Saint-Germain, free

Marco Grujic - Porto, undisclosed

Adam Lewis - Livingston, loan

Sepp van den Berg - Preston, loan

Paul Glatzel - Tranmere, loan

Liam Coyle - Accrington, free

Joe Hardy - Accrington, free