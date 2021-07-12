Liverpool transfer news: Summer transfer window 2021

All the latest Liverpool transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2021 summer window.

Who have Liverpool been linked with?

Youri Tielemans - The Leicester midfielder has been touted as the man to replace Gini Wijnaldum (July 11 - Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano)

Saul Niguez - Reports claim that Liverpool's opening bid was rejected but did suggest that the player had 'half a foot in Liverpool'. (July 11 - Mundo Deportivo)

Mikkel Damsgaard - Sampdoria have set a £34m price tag for their talented midfielder, who lit up Euro 2020 (July 12 - Daily Mirror)

The latest players linked with a Liverpool exit

Ben Davies - The defender has had plenty of offers to leave Liverpool this summer, including from Celtic but Davies believes he can fight for a career with Liverpool (Daily Mirror)

What should Liverpool do this summer?

Sky Sports pundit and former Liverpool captain Jamie Carragher says: "Liverpool will certainly improve, there is no doubt about that. As soon as you bring in three centre backs who are already at the club that will improve them massively.

"But we keep talking about centre backs, Graeme [Souness] mentioned Van Dijk, the bigger problem for me is at the other end of the pitch. Liverpool have not had injuries there.

"More often than not, it is the same front three with Diogo Jota coming in. He is the only one of the front three that has been injured out of the attacking players.

"That is the bigger worry because I am sure that the defensive frailties that we have seen at times this season will be rectified by players coming back and Liverpool signing a player in the summer in that position."

Confirmed Liverpool signings

Ibrahima Konate - RB Leipzig, £36m

Confirmed Liverpool departures

Georginio Wijnaldum - Paris Saint-Germain, free

Adam Lewis - Livingston, loan

Sepp van den Berg - Preston, loan

Paul Glatzel - Tranmere, loan

Liam Coyle - Accrington, free

Joe Hardy - Accrington, free