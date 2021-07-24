Liverpool transfer news: Harry Wilson undergoes Fulham medical ahead of £12m move

Liverpool winger Harry Wilson is undergoing a medical ahead of a £12m move to Fulham.

Wilson, who represented Wales at Euro 2020, was part of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool squad on their training camp in Austria.

The 24-year-old spent last season on loan in the Championship at Cardiff where he made 38 appearances in all competitions.

Wilson will become Fulham's first summer signing under new manager Marco Silva, who succeeded Scott Parker following the club's relegation from the Premier League.

The Liverpool academy graduate made only two senior appearances for the Premier League club.

He has generated £5m in loan fees for Liverpool over the past few seasons from spells at Crewe, Hull, Derby, Bournemouth and Cardiff.

