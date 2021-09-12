Harvey Elliott: Liverpool winger suffers serious leg injury against Leeds

Leeds' Pascal Struijk was sent off after a challenge on Liverpool winger Harvey Elliott; the 18-year-old suffered a serious leg injury and was stretchered off at Elland Road; Liverpool won 3-0 on Sunday thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, Fabinho and Sadio Mane

Liverpool's Harvey Elliott applauds the fans as he leaves the pitch on a stretcher following an injury against Leeds

Harvey Elliott was stretchered off after suffering a suspected broken leg in Liverpool's Premier League clash against Leeds United at Elland Road.

The 18-year-old appeared in severe pain after going down under a challenge from Leeds' Pascal Struijk who was sent off in the 60th minute following a VAR review into the incident.

Play was halted for several minutes as Elliott received treatment from Liverpool's medical staff.

The youngster, making his fourth Premier League appearance of the campaign, was replaced by Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

Struijk had come on as a substitute for Leeds in place of Diego Llorente, who was taken off in the 33rd minute due to an injury.

Away fans sang "You'll Never Walk Alone" as Elliott left the pitch while sections of the home supporters applauded.

A number of the teenager's team-mates, including Mohamed Salah and Alisson Becker, were visibly distressed.

At the time Elliott was carried off the field, Liverpool had taken a 2-0 lead in the game against Marcelo Bielsa's side thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Fabinho.

Sky Sports' Gary Neville said of the incident: "It's not a good one. Players who saw it originally have walked away in shock. Jurgen Klopp is furious.

"The most important thing is the boy but I'm not sure it's a red card. We're watching it up here but we can't show it. The red card is a result of the injury rather than the tackle."

"Thank you for the messages guys. Road to recovery ❤️ YNWA" pic.twitter.com/VhDQPQSDFn — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) September 12, 2021

Elliott posted on his Instagram story after sustaining the potentially long-term injury, writing: "Thank you for the messages guys! Road to recovery, YNWA [You'll Never Walk Alone]."

Image: Elliott had begun the Premier League campaign impressively for Liverpool following his loan at Blackburn Rovers last season

Elliott joined Liverpool in 2019 from Fulham and enjoyed a successful loan spell at Blackburn Rovers last season where he netted seven times in 41 appearances.

He signed a new long-term contract at Anfield in the summer and was handed a full Premier League debut by Jurgen Klopp for the 2-0 win over Burnley in August.

Sadio Mane's strike in injury time sealed a 3-0 victory for Jurgen Klopp's side against Leeds, which meant his team joined Manchester United and Chelsea on ten points at the top of the Premier League table.