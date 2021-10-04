Four men charged for possessing flares in Anfield before Liverpool vs Man City

Four men charged following Liverpool vs Manchester City for possessing flares in Anfield; Merseyside Police statement said a 38-year-old man, 35-year-old man, 22-year-old man and 19-year-old man were all charged; game ended in 2-2 draw

Four men have been charged for possessing flares in Anfield before the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on Sunday.

Mohamed Salah scored a stunning goal but Kevin De Bruyne rescued a point for Manchester City in a classic contest that ended 2-2.

In relation to the incidents, Merseyside Police said in a statement: "We have charged four men following incidents involving flares in Anfield yesterday, Sunday, October 4.

"At around 3.05pm, four men were identified by officers as having possession of flares in the Anfield Road area, one of which was thrown, causing no damage or injury."

The statement said a 38-year-old man, 35-year-old man, 22-year-old man and 19-year-old man have all been charged.

Assistant chief constable Rob Carden said: "We have worked closely with both clubs in an extensive policing plan for this fixture, and it's great to see the vast majority of supporters enjoying the day.

"Those people involved in such behaviour aren't genuine supporters, but the impact of their actions is damaging to those who attend every game to watch their team play. That they were quickly identified and detained is credit to the diligence of those officers present."

Liverpool are also investigating after Manchester City made a complaint about a supporter allegedly spitting towards members of their backroom staff.