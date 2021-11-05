Roberto Firmino: Liverpool forward out with serious hamstring injury

Roberto Firmino suffered a serious hamstring injury during Liverpool’s 2-0 Champions League win over Atletico Madrid, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

The Brazil international sustained the injury in the second-half at Anfield, having replaced Sadio Mane during the interval.

Ahead of the Super Sunday game against West Ham, Klopp said he was unsure how long Firmino would be on the sidelines.

West Ham United

Liverpool Sunday 7th November 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

"Bobby is not good news with a serious hamstring injury, really unfortunate," the Liverpool manager told the club's website.

"We don't know exactly how long he will be out but it will be not now after the international break directly. We have to work on that."

The injury will be a disappointing setback for Firmino, who has enjoyed a fine start to the new campaign, scoring six goals in 11 matches in all competitions.

Klopp will also be without Joe Gomez and Curtis Jones, as well as Naby Keita and James Milner, for the trip to the London Stadium, but will be able to call upon midfielders Fabinho and Thiago.

Image: Jurgen Klopp will have to make do without Firmino for some time

Both players returned from injury in the victory over Atletico.

"Very important, you see that. Fab was clear - he was not that long out - that he can maybe go, how we decided then 60 minutes," Klopp added.

"And swapping that with Thiago was probably exactly the right thing to do, now they should be both a big step ahead, so all good."