Calvin Ramsay: Liverpool agree £6.5m deal for Aberdeen right-back

Liverpool have agreed a £6.5m deal to sign Aberdeen right-back Calvin Ramsay, with the Reds paying an initial £4m up front and £2.5m in add-ons.

The 18-year-old is now due to travel down to Liverpool to finalise personal terms and undergo a medical.

Liverpool had been locked in talks with the Dons over the defender after Jurgen Klopp's side made an initial £4m offer, with £2m in add-ons.

However, it is understood Aberdeen were holding firm and wanted at least £5m up-front, with £5m in add-ons.

But the £6.5m fee agreed ensures Ramsay will become Aberdeen's record sale, surpassing their current record of £3m from Nottingham Forest for Scott McKenna. The Dons have also received an extra £1m for the centre-back this summer after Forest were promoted to the Premier League.

Ramsay is set to become Liverpool's third signing this summer after the arrivals of Darwin Nunez in a club-record £85m deal from Benfica and Fabio Carvalho, who signed from Fulham.

Sky Sports News revealed last week that Ramsay's preferred choice is to join Liverpool, out of a number of interested clubs in England, Germany and Italy.

In January, Aberdeen rejected a bid for the player from Bologna - understood to be an £830,000 loan offer, with an obligation to buy for £3.3m.

'Best young full-back in the world'

Image: Ramsay won the Scottish Football Writers' Young Player of the Year award after an impressive season at Aberdeen

Liverpool have identified Ramsay as a long-term right-back rival for England star Trent Alexander-Arnold - a player Ramsay has highlighted as one of his biggest influences.

"As a full-back, watching Trent and his crosses and his technical ability - if I can get to that level then it would be a bonus," he said.

"Andy Robertson at Liverpool and (Kieran) Tierney at Arsenal have been brilliant and they're players I look up to, especially as they are full-backs like me. I feel I could go on to do that as well."

Speaking during the season, Dons manager Jim Goodwin wasn't surprised by the growing interest in the teenager.

He said: "Prior to January, Calvin was probably one of the best young full-backs in the world to be perfectly honest. That is not an over-exaggeration.

"His stats, his data in terms of his attacking numbers, putting crosses in the box were incredible.

"He had a little dip in form. Whether that was because his head was turned in January with whether he was moving or not moving."

Who is Calvin Ramsay?

Image: Ramsay featured for Scotland under-21s this year

The youngster was one of the shining lights for Aberdeen as they endured a tough season in the Scottish Premiership ultimately finishing 10th in the table.

The 18-year-old produced some inspiring performances that showcased his natural talent, attracting interest from top clubs in England and Europe.

But it appears to be Liverpool who are winning the race for the young player who is regarded by many as one of the most talented teenagers in European football.

He broke into the team in the 2020/21 season and made 33 appearances for the Dons over the campaign just finished, scoring one goal.

Ramsay made his European debut in a 5-1 victory over Swedish side BK Hacken last July in a UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier, starting at right-back and setting up the first goal.

Image: Liverpool Fixtures 2022/23

Liverpool begin the 2022/23 Premier League campaign with a lunchtime trip to newly-promoted Fulham on Saturday August 6.

It will be the fourth season in a row in which Liverpool have started a new campaign against a Premier League newcomer.

But after then facing Crystal Palace, Jurgen Klopp's side will take on Man Utd at Old Trafford on August 20.

September will feature away trips to both Everton and Chelsea in September and Liverpool will also face back-to-back clashes against Arsenal and champions Man City on October 8 and 15 respectively.

Liverpool's final game before the season stops temporarily for the winter World Cup will be against Southampton at Anfield on November 12 before returning to action at Aston Villa on Boxing Day.

The Reds then host arch-rivals United on March 4, before tricky-looking clashes in consecutive weekends at City (April 1) and against Arsenal at Anfield (April 8), before finishing the season at Southampton.