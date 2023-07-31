Virgil van Dijk named Liverpool captain and Trent Alexander-Arnold vice-captain after Jordan Henderson exit

Liverpool have named Virgil van Dijk as their new captain and Trent Alexander-Arnold as vice-captain following the exits of Jordan Henderson and James Milner.

Henderson spent eight years as skipper following Steven Gerrard's departure in 2015 but vacated the armband when he moved to Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq - who are coached by Gerrard - in July.

Milner's move to Brighton following the expiry of his Liverpool contract also meant the role of vice-captain at Anfield was vacant, with academy graduate Alexander-Arnold being chosen as his replacement.

Van Dijk told Liverpool's website: "A really proud day for me, for my wife, for my kids, my family. It's been a special feeling.

"Obviously I'm captain of Holland, that was already such a huge honour, a proud moment as well. But also to be the captain of Liverpool is something that I can't describe at this point.

"It's just something that makes me very proud and I will do everything in my power to make everyone proud and happy with me and the football club."

Van Dijk joined Liverpool in 2018 and has made over 200 appearances, winning the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, UEFA Super Cup, Club World Cup and Community Shield.

