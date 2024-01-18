Liverpool handed scare after Mohamed Salah suffers apparent hamstring injury for Egypt in AFCON contest

Liverpool have been handed a scare after Mohamed Salah was substituted in Egypt's Africa Cup of Nations game against Ghana with an apparent hamstring injury.

Liverpool star Salah went down and received treatment before eventually being replaced in added time in the first-half after indicating to Egypt's medical team that he could not continue.

The Egypt captain was holding the back of his left thigh.

Some Ghana fans cheered as Salah, the most high-profile player in the tournament, left the field to be replaced by Mostafa Fathi.

Egypt conceded within a minute of Salah leaving the pitch after a stunning opener from West Ham's Mohammed Kudus to give Ghana a half-time lead.

Both Ghana and Egypt were under pressure to secure victory after failing to win their opening games in Group B.

Liverpool are currently two points clear of champions Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title.

Salah, who has less then 18 months left to run on his current contract, has been instrumental in Liverpool's excellent run of form, which sees them challenging in four competitions this season.

The forward has a 27 goals and assists combined in 27 matches in all competitions for the Reds.

Image: Mohamed Salah has been in excellent form for Liverpool this season

Salah has scored 18 goals so far this season, with 14 of them coming in the Premier League, putting him joint top goalscorer in the division alongside City's Erling Haaland.

