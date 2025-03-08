When can Liverpool win the Premier League title? Date, permutations, trophy parade plans

The gap between Liverpool and the chasing pack has widened yet again this weekend - so when can the Reds win the Premier League title?

There are just nine league games left to play this season for Liverpool - one fewer than the Gunners. No team in Premier League history has ever blown such a sizeable lead - now 15 points - with Manchester United's collapse in 1997/98 the worst capitulation, allowing Arsenal to claw back an 11-point deficit.

The Gunners failed to reduce that gap to 13 points on Super Sunday when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Man Utd, their third game without a win.

After the game, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta refused to answer when asked where it left Arsenal's title hopes, but Liverpool will now need to drop points equivalent to five defeats for them to move level, and that in itself would need the Gunners to win all of their final 10 games.

So when is the earliest Liverpool can get their hands on what would be a record-equalling 20th top-flight title and could this season's battle for the league still be decided when Arsenal visit Anfield on May 10?

What is the earliest date Liverpool can win the title?

Arsenal's point at Old Trafford has pushed Liverpool's earliest hopes of lifting the title back another week.

Now, if Liverpool win their upcoming games with Everton (h) and Fulham (a) and in the unlikely scenario that Arsenal lose their next three games against Chelsea (h), Fulham (h) and Everton (a), if the Gunners then drop points in their Saturday Night Football trip to Brentford on April 12, live on Sky Sports, the Reds would be crowned kings of the Premier League without kicking a ball.

What happens if the current gap stays the same?

Should Arsenal lose their game in hand against Chelsea but match all of Liverpool's results, then Slot and co would get their hands on the Premier League trophy with four games to spare when they host Tottenham on Super Sunday on April 27, kick-off 4.30pm.

And if Arsenal win their game in hand?

If the Gunners were to win their remaining game in hand against Chelsea, live on Sky Sports on March 16, as well as matching the Reds' other results, then Slot's men would win the league at Chelsea on the weekend of May 3-4, as they also did back in 1986.

Could Liverpool win the league when Arsenal visit Anfield?

Yes, there is a scenario where that happens, depending on results, but it would need the Reds to finish that game [on the weekend of May 9-10] at least seven points ahead of Arsenal with just two league matches left.

When would Liverpool get the trophy?

If the Reds do, as expected, go on to win the league, then they would be presented with the Premier League trophy after their final home game of the season against Crystal Palace on Sunday May 25, the first time the club's supporters will have actually seen their side lift the top-flight title in person since May 1990.

Premier League title odds: What do the bookmakers say?

As far as the bookies are concerned, this season's Premier League title race is already over, with Liverpool now 1/100 with Sky Bet to win the league.

Would there be a trophy parade?

Image: Liverpool players celebrate with the Premier League trophy in 2020, but without fans at Anfield

Given Liverpool's fans were unable to celebrate their previous Premier League title win in 2020 with the team and players due to Covid restrictions, the Reds would be expected to go on an open-top bus parade with the trophy this time around, although that will all be confirmed at a later date once they have been crowned champions.

How many Premier League titles have Liverpool won?

If the Reds are, as expected, to go on and win the league, that would draw them level with arch-rivals Man Utd on 20 top-flight titles, two of which would have come in the Premier League era.

When were Liverpool last crowned Premier League champions?

Liverpool last won the championship back in the delayed 2019/20 Covid season when Jurgen Klopp's side amassed 99 points en route to the league, ending a 30-year wait for a top-flight title in the process.