Watch Arsenal vs Liverpool: TV channel, live stream, NOW TV and score prediction

Arsenal host Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium in a huge Premier League clash on Thursday January 8, live on Sky Sports.

Arsenal top the Premier League table on 48 points and have the opportunity to move eight points clear of second-placed Manchester City after they were held by Brighton on Wednesday night.

Mikel Arteta's side have won their last five league games and last seven games in all competitions.

Liverpool are fourth, 14 points behind the Gunners and a point ahead of fifth-placed Brentford. They have drawn their last two league games against Fulham and Leeds.

The previous meeting between the two sides this season saw Liverpool beat Arsenal 1-0 at Anfield thanks to Dominik Szoboszlai's stunning free-kick.

When is Arsenal vs Liverpool?

Arsenal vs Liverpool in the Premier League takes place on Thursday January 8 at Anfield. Kick-off is 8pm UK and Ireland time.

How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool

Arsenal vs Liverpool odds and score prediction

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones...

According to the Premier League title-winning odds, it's never been more likely this season than now that Arsenal will land the outright prize. After Chelsea's late salvo at Manchester City, the 1/4 on offer with Sky Bet on Arsenal for the title is the shortest price they've been all season. Only Arsenal can stop Arsenal now.

For this game the under 2.5 goals line is worth a look at 11/10 with Sky Bet. Mikel Arteta and Arne Slot are cut from a similar cloth. Territory matters. Risk management matters. Neither wants a basketball match.

When two managers are this obsessed with control, the game often eats itself. In big games between elite managers of this nature, it often promises drama and delivers tension instead. One goal either way could be enough.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-0