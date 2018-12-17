Arsenal's Europa League last-32 home game to kick off at 5pm on Wednesday February 20

The Emirates will host a tea-time Wednesday match in the next stage of the Europa League

Arsenal will have to play their Europa League last-32 game against BATE Borisov at the Emirates Stadium at 5pm on Wednesday February 20, UEFA has confirmed.

UEFA regulations do not allow teams in the same city to play on the same day, and both Chelsea and the Gunners won their respective groups to reach the knockout stage.

Chelsea, as last season's FA Cup winners, are given priority to host their Stamford Bridge fixture against Swedish side Malmo on the regular Thursday date.

Further complicating matters, Europa League games cannot be played at the same time as Champions League fixtures, so Unai Emery's men will have to kick off against their Belarusian opposition earlier at 5pm.

A statement from UEFA read: "Due to the city clash between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC, and in order to respect the sporting criteria of the competition (both teams are seeded and have to play the return leg of their respective round of 32 ties at home), one of the two return-leg matches will be played on a Wednesday.

"In accordance with the principles set by the Club Competitions Committee, Chelsea FC have priority, having won the national domestic cup. Arsenal FC with therefore play their return leg in the round of 32 at home on Wednesday 20 February 2019, at 18.00 CET (17.00 GMT), irrespective of their opponents."