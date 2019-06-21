Arsenal transfer rumours

The latest on the players Arsenal have been linked with this summer - and who might leave the club as the Unai Emery revolution continues...

Aaron Ramsey, Danny Welbeck, Petr Cech and Stephan Lichtsteiner have already confirmed their departures.

The latest players Arsenal have been linked with...

Lucas Vazquez - Unai Emery wants to bring the Real Madrid forward to the Emirates this summer (Don Balon, June 20).

Dominik Szoboszlai - Arsenal 'are eyeing a deal for Red Bull Salzburg's wonderkid (The Daily Mirror, June 20).

Ryan Fraser - Bournemouth have put a £25m price tag on the winger (The Daily Mail, June 20); Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake insists a new contract offer remains on the table for the Scotland forward (Sky Sports News, June 15).

Kieran Tierney - Arsenal have stepped up their interest in Celtic's Scotland international and have identified him as the Gunners' top target at left back (The Daily Mail, June 19).

Alexis Claude-Maurice - But the Arsenal and West Ham target says he wants to join Borussia Monchengladbach this summer (Sky Sports News, June 19).

Presnel Kimpembe - Arsenal are interested in the PSG defender, who could be available for transfer if the Ligue 1 champions complete a deal for de Ligt (Soccerlink, June 19).

Gabriel Martinelli - Arsenal will tie up the £6m signing of 18 year-old from Brazilian club Ituano, with a deal agreed in principle (The Sun, June 19).

Yannick Carrasco - But Arsenal have reportedly been priced out of signing the £25m Belgian winger (The Sun, June 17).

William Saliba - Arsenal are planning a £27m bid for the St Etienne youngster (Daily Star, June 15).

Valentino Lazaro - Arsenal are close to missing out on the signing of Austria international as Inter have jumped the queue with a £16m bid (Daily Record, June 15).

Hakim Ziyech - Ajax will seek just over £30m for their Morocco winger this summer. The 26-year-old has been linked with Arsenal (Daily Mirror, June 15).

Thomas Strakosha - Lazio have valued their Albania goalkeeper at £44.5m. The 24-year-old has been linked with both Arsenal (Il Messaggero, via Football.London, June 15).

Reinier Jesus - Arsenal are preparing an offer for the highly rated Flamengo midfielder, 17, a Brazil U17 international (Tuttomercatoweb, via Talksport, June 15).

Ivan Perisic - The Croatian will be allowed to leave Inter this summer for a fee of around £35m. There has previously been interest in Perisic from Manchester United and Arsenal, but as yet no bid has been submitted by a Premier League club. (Sport Italia, June 14)

Markus Schubert - The Arsenal target is poised to join Schalke (Daily Mail, June 18); The Gunners will reportedly complete the signing of German goalkeeper Markus Schubert on a free transfer in the next few days (The Independent, June 13; Daily Star, June 15).

Franck Kessie - Arsenal could seal a deal for AC Milan's Franck Kessie for £30m, but will face competition from Spurs and West Ham (The Sun, June 11).

Dennis Praet and Joachim Andersen - Arsenal's raid for the Sampdoria duo has been rejected, with the Serie A club requesting £50m (The Sun, June 11); Arsenal have been told they must pay at least £44m for the pair (Daily Star, June 8); The Gunners reportedly launched a double £37m bid for the Sampdoria duo (Daily Star, June 4).

Jordan Veretout - Veretout looks set to snub a late swoop from Arsenal in order to take Napoli's offer (The Sun, June 11); The Fiorentina midfielder is likely to join Napoli in a €22m deal, but Arsenal are interested in making a late snatch (CalcioMercarto, June 1).

Thomas Meunier - Despite the Gunners having held talks over a £20m move for the Belgian, they fear it could fall through due to their failure to qualify for the Champions League (Mail, June 4); Arsenal manager Unai Emery has made personal contact with Meunier in an attempt to convince him to join the Gunners ahead of Manchester United. (Mirror, June 2).

Ozan Kabak - Arsenal are monitoring the 19-year-old Stuttgart defender who has a £13.2m release clause (Daily Mail, June 1).

Eder Balanta - Arsenal have been offered a cut-price £4m deal for the Basel defender as they look to add more options for next season (The Mirror, June 1).

The latest on those who could leave Arsenal this summer...

David Ospina - The goalkeeper is reportedly leaving to join Napoli for £3.5m (The Sun, June 17).

Carl Jenkinson - West Brom are in talks with Arsenal over a deal to sign defender Carl Jenkinson, Sky Sports News understands (Sky Sports News, June 20).

Granit Xhaka - Atletico Madrid will launch a move for Arsenal midfielder if they are unable to strike a deal with Real Madrid for Marcos Llorente (AS and The Sun, June 19).

Lucas Torreira - Arsenal are refusing to sell midfielder Lucas Torreira amid interest from AC Milan (Sky in Italy, June 17).

Mesut Ozil - Arsenal are stepping up their efforts to sell the Germany midfielder (Sun, June 15). However, Ozil could outlast manager Unai Emery at the Emirates, Raphael Honigstein told the Transfer Talk podcast.

Laurent Koscielny - Arsenal will demand £10.6m for captain Koscielny as Borussia Dortmund step up their interest (Daily Mirror, June 14; Star, June 15); The Arsenal captain is out of contract next summer and 'could be sold' this summer if he doesn't sign a new deal (The Sun, May 21).

Calum Chambers - The Gunners are also expected to entertain offers for Calum Chambers, following an impressive loan spell at Fulham and the defender could be of interest to some Premier League clubs (Football.London, June 8).

Shkodran Mustafi - The German defender has reportedly been made available for transfer with AC Milan believed to be interested (Football.London, June 7).

Sead Kolasinac - The full-back is reported to be of interest to Barcelona as a back-up player (The Sun and Daily Express, June 5).

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette - Arsenal will offer the duo over £200k-a-week each over fears their in-demand strikers might leave. (The Sun, June 15).

Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Mustafi - Unai Emery 'has had enough of underperformers' and names Mkhitaryan and Mustafi as potential casualties along with Mesut Ozil (Daily Mirror, May 31).

Jordi Osei-Tutu - Celtic are tracking Arsenal youngster Jordi Osei-Tutu with a view to loaning the full-back next season (Scottish Sun, June 9).

Reiss Nelson - The England U21 winger insists breaking into the Arsenal team is his "main goal" after a season on loan at Hoffenheim (Sky Sports News, June 15).