Wilfried Zaha wants to leave Crystal Palace with Arsenal set to make bid

Wilfried Zaha wants to leave Crystal Palace and Arsenal are expected to make an offer for the forward, Sky Sports News understands.

It is understood the 26-year-old wants to stay in London and play European football.

Zaha's boyhood club Arsenal are expected to make an offer after representatives held initial talks, sounding out the possibility of doing a deal.

Signing for Arsenal would be Zaha's dream move.

However, Palace, who are set to lose Aaron Wan-Bissaka to Manchester United for £50m, do not want to sell Zaha and value him at £80m.

If a deal is completed and Zaha is sold, United have a 25 per cent sell on clause after he rejoined Palace from the Old Trafford side in 2015.

It has previously been reported Zaha has told Crystal Palace he wants to leave this summer.

"I have to experience the Champions League. I just need the opportunity, that's it. And I'll do the rest," he told the Daily Mail. "I'm too ambitious. And not ambitious just to play for a top club, but to win things at club level and with the Ivory Coast.

Zaha scored 10 goals for Crystal Palace last season

"For me to be better, to achieve what I know I am capable of, I have to aim to play at the very highest level, to win trophies. I'm blessed to have come this far in my playing career. But I feel like there is so much more I have to offer."

Zaha scored 10 goals in an impressive 2018-19 Premier League campaign.

