Arsenal’s owners need to back up words with actions, says Transfer Show panel

2:06 The Transfer Show panel expect Arsenal fans to demand action after director Josh Kroenke responded to an open letter from supporters groups criticising the running of the club The Transfer Show panel expect Arsenal fans to demand action after director Josh Kroenke responded to an open letter from supporters groups criticising the running of the club

Arsenal's owners need to back up their words with action in the transfer market to give supporters 'something to hold onto', according to The Transfer Show's panel.

It comes after a statement was issued by director Josh Kroenke on behalf of the club's owner Stan Kroenke, following supporters' criticism of his father's running of the club.

Kroenke's passionate response dismissed suggestions Arsenal were at a crossroads and needed to restructure in order to achieve long-term success as well as telling supporters to be 'excited' about this summer's transfer window.

However, the Transfer Show's panel feels the Arsenal hierarchy need to be true to their word and bring in quality signings to appease an angry and disillusioned support.

1:14 Arsenal director Josh Kroenke says supporters should be excited about potential signings as the club adopts an 'aggressive' strategy in the window Arsenal director Josh Kroenke says supporters should be excited about potential signings as the club adopts an 'aggressive' strategy in the window

"It's certainly a unique situation with the club coming out and responding to the fans," Dharmesh Sheth said.

"But I don't know if it is going to wash with them considering everything that has gone on in the past and how this transfer window has gone so far.

"I think Arsenal fans are going to wait until the end of the transfer window to see if they are going to be excited and they will continually go back to what Josh Kroenke has said about being 'excited'.

"Either way, they need something to hang onto though."

It's a sentiment shared by Kaveh Solhekol, who believes Arsenal fans have endured a 'depressing three months' and desperately need to strengthen to keep pace with their rivals.

"Words are cheap if you don't back it up with action," Solhekol said. "Just giving an interview is not enough and the fans will look at all their rivals spending money and winning trophies and be comparing it with what is happening at Arsenal and it's been a really depressing three months."

Arsenal fans have endured 'a depressing three months' according to The Transfer Shows' Kaveh Solhekol

Tottenham's business will be hitting Arsenal fans hardest….

Although Sheth was quick to point out the impact the lack of Champions League football is playing on any potential transfer budget, Rob Dorsett still finds it hard to understand why Arsenal are struggling to compete in the transfer market.

"They've said their budget is £45m which is not enough to compete for the very best players in the world," Dorsett said.

"What player could Arsenal sign, in the current inflated market for less than £40m, which would get fans excited?

"How can Spurs spend a billion pounds on a new stadium but still sign Tanguy Ndombele for £63m?

"Now that is an exciting signing and if Arsenal can't compete with that when they paid off the Emirates stadium a long time ago, albeit without Champions League football, how can Spurs still spend those sums of money?

"And why can't Arsenal spend that kind of money? That's what will be hitting Arsenal fans the hardest."

