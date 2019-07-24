Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set to stay at Arsenal, says Unai Emery

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang played for Arsenal against Real Madrid in the International Champions Cup

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery insists they are not looking to sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabon striker has been linked with a move to Manchester United after scoring 41 goals in 65 appearances for the Gunners since joining from Borussia Dortmund for £56m in January 2018.

But speaking after their defeat on penalties to Real Madrid in the International Champions Cup, Emery confirmed he remains part of their plans for the coming season.

"It's not really in our mind, not really. We are very happy with Aubameyang and we don't want to sell him," Emery told the club's official website.

"Aubameyang can play like a striker alone, like a striker with two and can play as a winger on the right or the left.

"We want to be very aggressive in the attacking third and moving forward to score with him.

"But above all, with Aubameyang, we can take different options with him and he is very good and very rich for us."

One player who looks likely to leave the Emirates is Laurent Koscielny, after Emery stated he is keen to work with "players that want to be here".

Laurent Koscielny refused to travel with Arsenal to USA

Arsenal captain Koscielny refused to travel with the rest of the squad for their pre-season matches in the USA and Emery looks to be preparing for life without the 33-year-old.

"I tried to continue working and finding one solution between the club, between him and us," added Emery.

"When he decided not to come here with us on tour, the solution is now only for the club and him.

1:35 Arsenal head coach Unai Emery says the club could sign up to four players, and assures the club's fans he shares their ambition Arsenal head coach Unai Emery says the club could sign up to four players, and assures the club's fans he shares their ambition

"He decided to be out. I respect him but I have a responsibility, he has a responsibility, and the club have their responsibility.

"Now it's an issue only for the club and him. My idea is to continue with the players we are working with, and the players that want to be here."

Koscielny, who signed from Lorient in 2010 and has since played 353 times for the Gunners, becoming club captain last season, is keen on a move back to France.

Arsenal begin their Premier League campaign away to Newcastle on August 11 - live on Sky Sports.