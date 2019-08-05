Laurent Koscielny: Bordeaux and Rennes in talks to sign Arsenal captain

Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny wants to return to France

Arsenal are in talks with Bordeaux and Rennes over the transfer of wantaway captain Laurent Koscielny.

The 33-year-old defender refused to travel on Arsenal's pre-season tour to the USA after the club denied his request to be released from his contract a year before it expires.

Despite Arsenal head coach Unai Emery's attempts to convince Koscielny to stay, an exit from the north London club appears to be moving closer, with both Ligue 1 sides engaged in talks.

Koscielny is Arsenal's current longest-serving player, having joined the club in 2010

Neither Bordeaux or Rennes have yet to meet Arsenal's valuation of the former France international, who is the club's longest-serving player, having joined in 2010.

Koscielny's departure would leave Arsenal with limited depth at centre-back, with Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Shkodran Mustafi likely to be backed up by the inexperienced Rob Holding and Konstantinos Mavropanos.

Arsenal are still hopeful of completing the signing of Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney before Thursday's transfer deadline, but as yet there is no indication the club will look to move for another centre-half.

