Kieran Tierney: Arsenal to make final push for Celtic left-back

Kieran Tierney's current contract at Celtic Park expires in 2023

Arsenal are set to make one final push to sign Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney before the transfer window closes on Thursday, Sky Sports News understands.

The Gunners' initial £15m bid for Tierney was rejected in June.

A second £25m offer was also turned down due to the deal containing too many add-ons and the dependency of Arsenal qualifying for the Champions League.

Neil Lennon says Celtic will not be flexible regarding their valuation of the Scotland international, as Arsenal's interest continues.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports News understands the north London club are increasingly confident an agreement can be reached for Tierney before the transfer deadline closes on August 8.

2:57 The Transfer Show's Kaveh Solhekol said last month that he believes Tierney would like the opportunity to speak to Arsenal, but that the north London club are not offering enough money upfront The Transfer Show's Kaveh Solhekol said last month that he believes Tierney would like the opportunity to speak to Arsenal, but that the north London club are not offering enough money upfront

The 22-year-old, who has won five Scottish Premiership titles, made 40 appearances in all competitions for the Hoops during the 2018/19 campaign.

If Arsenal are able to secure the services of Tierney he would be Unai Emery's fifth signing of the summer window.

