Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah wanted by Leeds and Bristol City

Eddie Nketiah joined Arsenal after being released by Chelsea at U14 level

Arsenal are in talks with a number of clubs, including Bristol City and Leeds, over loaning out Eddie Nketiah for the season, according to Sky sources.

The academy product, 20, enjoyed a successful pre-season, scoring twice against Fiorentina and the winner in Arsenal's 2-1 victory over Bayern Munich.

The forward has one goal in five Premier League appearances for Arsenal having made his senior debut against BATE Borisov in the Europa League in 2017.

The England U21 international has four caps and two goals for Aidy Boothroyd's side since being called up in May last year.

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson has made clear his intent on bringing a striker to Ashton Gate before the transfer deadline on August 8.

Han Noah-Massengo arrived at the Championship club from AS Monaco on Monday, former Chelsea trio Tomas Kalas, Kasey Palmer and Jay Dasilva have also joined the Robins, along with four other players this summer.

Meanwhile, Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa is searching for a replacement for Kemar Roofe who is set to depart for Anderlecht after agreeing a three-year deal with the Belgian club.

