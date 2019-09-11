Arsenal say no injuries despite Lucas Torreira missing Uruguay v USA with muscle problem

Lucas Torreira missed Uruguay's draw against the USA

Arsenal say no international players have reported injuries despite midfielder Lucas Torreira being forced out of Uruguay's draw against USA with a muscle problem.

The South American team confirmed on their Twitter account that "due to muscular discomfort" Torreira was "not available" for the 1-1 draw in St Louis on Tuesday night.

Forward Nicolas Pepe previously returned early from Ivory Coast duty to build his fitness, with the club allaying concerns over a fresh injury worry.

Rob Holding is back in first-team training with Arsenal

And Arsenal confirmed on Wednesday that they were unaware of any injuries but would assess internationals on their return on Thursday.

"All players who were on international duty will have returned to us by Thursday morning," the club said.

"No international players have reported injuries during this period. However, all international players will be assessed ahead of Sunday's match."

Kieran Tierney and Hector Bellerin are both recovering from injury

Arsenal also confirmed defender Rob Holding was "now back in full training with the first-team squad" following his long-term knee problem.

Full-back Hector Bellerin, meanwhile, is also "progressing well" with ongoing rehabilitation from his own cruciate ligament injury suffered at the start of 2019, and "aiming to participate in full training" later this month.

Scotland international Kieran Tierney "continues to receive treatment and further assessments" on the groin problem which has delayed his debut after joining from Celtic ahead of the transfer deadline.

The Gunners resume their Premier League campaign at Watford on Sunday live on Sky Sports, in Quique Sanchez Flores' first game in charge of the Hornets following his return.