Mikel Arteta talks with Arsenal at advanced stage

Arsenal's talks with Mikel Arteta are at an advanced stage as the Gunners work to install the Manchester City assistant as their new head coach.

Sky Sports News understands the Spaniard is still weighing up a final decision on his future despite more than 24 hours of discussions, including at his Manchester home where Gunners chief executive Vinai Venkatesham and lawyer Huss Fahmy were pictured leaving after 1am on Monday.

Arteta has a strong emotional pull to former club Arsenal but is also said to be conscious of the strength of his relationship with Pep Guardiola and the potential opportunity to eventually become his successor at the Etihad Stadium.

Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham was pictured leaving Mikel Arteta's Manchester home in the early hours of Monday morning

Guardiola confirmed on Tuesday Arteta is in talks with Arsenal over their managerial vacancy and stated a few weeks ago he would not stand in his assistant's way if he wanted to take a job as a number one.

Talks progressing well

Talks between the two clubs are ongoing and progressing well, although the Etihad hierarchy are known to be frustrated by a lack of communication from their Gunners counterparts over the past days.

Negotiations are further complicated by the unusual structure within the Gunners hierarchy, with owner Stan Kroenke and son Josh still to be convinced after getting through interviews with Venkatesham, Fahmy, head of football Raul Sanllehi and managing director Edu.

Edu is understood to be keen on hiring former team-mate and club legend Patrick Vieira, who is currently the manager of Nice in France.

Arsenal want a head coach rather than a manager, which also may have led them to Arteta over Carlo Ancelotti - who appears poised to join Everton this week - and Arteta has become recognised as one of the best coaches in the Premier League since his retirement in 2016, developing novel and creative ways of working with the Manchester City players.

Arsenal hope to have Arteta in charge of the side on Saturday for their game at Everton, who are very close to appointing Ancelotti on a four-and-a-half-year deal, according to Sky in Italy.

Analysis from Sky Sports News reporter Kaveh Solhekol…

"Arsenal's chiefs have long been impressed with Arteta and it was only a last-minute change of heart that saw Unai Emery appointed ahead of him 18 months ago. Despite his lack of managerial experience his coaching credentials are impeccable. He has worked under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City for three years and, like Guardiola, came through the Barcelona system as a player.

"Arteta is seen as a modern coach, he's very good one to one. He improves players and is noted for the amount of time he spends with players watching video and analysing performances. He is seen as a less risky appointment than someone like Max Allegri who has no Premier League experience, doesn't speak particularly good English (a criticism often levelled at Emery) and would make transfer demands in January.

"Arteta would be happy to toe the line at Arsenal and be a head coach, prepared to work with the squad he inherits and leave transfer business to the likes of head of football Raul Sanllehi and technical director Edu. Unlike 'big-name' candidates his wage demands would be more reasonable and the compensation Arsenal would have to pay Manchester City would also be minimal.

"Finally, Arteta would be quite a popular appointment with fans. He never achieved club-legend status at Arsenal so supporters wouldn't exactly be dancing in the streets, but as a former club captain he would at least be given a chance to prove himself."

Analysis from Sky Sports' Paul Merson...

'This is a big, big gamble putting someone that has never managed before in charge of a club the size of Arsenal.

It's all well and good saying he's worked under Pep Guardiola, but let's be honest, Guardiola would struggle managing this Arsenal team. Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp would struggle!

'To ask someone with no managerial experience to take charge in the current circumstances at Arsenal is a big ask. But there are also massive question marks over his credentials, massive questions.

Arteta sat in the away dugout at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday

'One of the major factors with Arteta being linked with the job is that he's worked closely under Guardiola, and he used to play at Arsenal. Other than the fact he won't get lost on the way to training,

'I've got nothing against Arteta, he was a top player and is a top bloke - I've been in his company and he is lovely. For a coach in his position, he cannot not take the job. After all, getting into management is all about timing.'

