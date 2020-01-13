Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos joins Nurnberg on loan until the end of the season

Konstantinos Mavropanos has predominantly featured for Arsenal's U23 side this season

Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos has joined German second division club FC Nurnberg on loan until the end of the season.

Mavropanos, 22, has made just nine first-team appearances since signing from PAS Giannina in 2018, predominantly playing for the U23s during that time.

The Greek defender is effectively sixth choice under new boss Mikel Arteta who has said he is considering signing a defender in the January window after centre-back Calum Chambers was ruled out for up to nine months with a knee injury.

"Everyone at Arsenal wishes Dinos all the best for his time with FC Nuremberg," the club said on their website.

Nottingham Forest, Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol City are all interested in signing Nketiah on loan

Meanwhile, Eddie Nketiah is set to be the latest Arsenal player to leave the club on loan following Emile Smith Rowe's departure to Huddersfield.

The England U21 striker was recalled from his spell at Leeds United earlier this month due to a lack of first-team chances and is the subject of interest from Nottingham Forest, Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol City.

