Pablo Mari: Arsenal's move for Flamengo defender 'in the balance'

Pablo Mari was in London at the weekend for talks with Arsenal

Arsenal's move for Flamengo defender Pablo Mari is "in the balance", Sky Sports News has been told.

The Brazilian side are understood to believe the Gunners have changed the terms of the deal that would have seen the 26-year-old move to the Emirates.

While Arsenal are still in talks with Flamengo over the deal, Mari has returned to Brazil and will begin pre-season training as things stand.

Arsenal are looking to sign the Spaniard on loan until the end of the season with an option to buy.

If they do manage to conclude the deal, he would become Mikel Arteta's first signing since taking over as Arsenal head coach in December.

Mari signed a contract with Manchester City in 2016, but never played for them.

He went out on loan for three successive seasons to Girona, NAC Breda and Deportivo La Coruna, before joining Flamengo on a permanent deal last summer.

Mari's Flamengo side won Brazil's Serie A, with the defender featuring in 22 of the 38 games, scoring twice as Flamengo finished 16 points clear of Santos and Palmeiras.

