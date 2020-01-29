Cedric Soares: Arsenal close to signing Southampton defender on loan

Arsenal hope to complete a deal for Cedric Soares before the January transfer window closes

Southampton right-back Cedric Soares is close to joining Arsenal after the two Premier League clubs agreed a loan deal.

The Portugal international - part of the Euro 2016-winning squad - will join Arsenal until the end of the season, when he will become a free agent at the end of his Saints contract.

Arsenal are keen to strengthen their defence, having kept just four clean sheets in the Premier League this season.

Soares, who joined Southampton in 2015 from Sporting Lisbon, has been a regular in the starting line-up during the club's resurgence in form under Ralph Hasenhuttl since December, before he suffered a knee injury during the win against Crystal Palace earlier this month.

The 28-year-old joined Inter Milan on loan last January with an option to buy at the end of the season which the Italian club did not take up.

Southampton confirmed the arrival of Kyle Walker-Peters from Tottenham on loan until the end of the season on Wednesday as a replacement to compete with Yan Valery.

Meanwhile, also earlier on Wednesday, Arsenal completed the signing of Spanish defender Pablo Mari on an initial loan deal with the option to make permanent at the end of the season.

