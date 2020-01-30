Cedric Soares can sign for Arsenal, says Ralph Hasenhuttl

0:50 Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl says Arsenal target will be allowed to leave the club. Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl says Arsenal target will be allowed to leave the club.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl confirmed Cedric Soares will be allowed to leave ahead of the January transfer deadline after bringing in full-back Kyle Walker-Peters on loan.

Portuguese defender Soares, currently recovering from a knee problem, is out of contract in the summer and is close to joining Arsenal after the two Premier League clubs agreed a loan deal.

Asked if the arrival of Kyle Walker-Peters from Tottenham meant Soares was now likely to leave, Hasenhuttl said: "From our side, yes. The fact is that he's out of contract in the summer."

"Sometimes things change quickly in football.

"Then for the club and for him, it is the best that we say 'okay, if you want to leave, you have only two or three more months (of) contract, then it's better to go' and we are concentrating on developing other players."

0:48 Good Morning Transfers' James Green expects most of Mikel Arteta's rebuilding at Arsenal to take place in the summer, despite being close to signing Flamengo defender Pablo Mari. Good Morning Transfers' James Green expects most of Mikel Arteta's rebuilding at Arsenal to take place in the summer, despite being close to signing Flamengo defender Pablo Mari.

Soares, who joined Southampton in 2015 from Sporting Lisbon, has been a regular in the starting line-up during the club's resurgence in form under Hasenhuttl since December, before he suffered a knee injury during the win against Crystal Palace earlier this month.

The 28-year-old joined Inter Milan on loan last January with an option to buy at the end of the season which the Italian club did not take up.

How to follow Deadline Day with Sky Sports

Sky Sports News - channel 409 - will bring you breaking news, reaction and analysis throughout the day from reporters at grounds across the country and big-name studio guests such as Joleon Lescott, Neil Warnock, Graeme Le Saux, Mark Hughes and Jaap Stam.

Our comprehensive Transfer Centre blog will bring you all the latest news and developments across the leagues from 6am, while we'll take you live to the newsroom by streaming more than four hours of Sky Sports News' Deadline Day coverage.

Join us from 9-10am, 12-1pm, 7-8pm and 10-11.30pm via the Sky Sports website and app, as well as on Twitter @SkySportsNews and through the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Watch Sky Sports News at any time by signing in on skysports.com, the apps or Sky Go if you're on the move and just £9.99 will bag you a day pass with NOW TV.

If you are out and about, be sure to follow @SkySportsNews for breaking news and use #DeadlineDay to get involved!