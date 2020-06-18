Pablo Mari: 'Significant' ankle injury adds to Arsenal's injury crisis in defence

Pablo Mari could miss the rest of the season

Pablo Mari is seeing a specialist after suffering a "significant" ankle injury that could rule him out for the season, leaving Arsenal facing a crisis at centre-back.

The Spaniard, on loan from Flamengo, came off injured after 24 minutes in Wednesday's defeat at Manchester City and is expected to be out for weeks, with Sokratis, Calum Chambers and Cedric Soares already missing.

David Luiz is also suspended for three games after being shown a straight red card in a horror show performance, having replaced Mari, leaving Shkodran Mustafi and Rob Holding as Mikel Arteta's only fit centre-halves for the clash with Brighton.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta will also be without midfielder Granit Xhaka for Saturday's trip after he sprained his ankle at the Etihad, while Lucas Torreira also remains out.

Arsenal confirmed on Friday: "This is a significant injury (to Mari's left ankle) which is currently undergoing further specialist assessment."

The club also said Xhaka, Soares and Torreira would be "aiming to return to training in the next two weeks".

Luiz may not play for Arsenal again, with his contract running out on June 30 and an impasse over a one-year extension option.

Arteta admitted he does "not know" whether Luiz will play again, after the defender blamed himself for the heavy 3-0 defeat to City, which involved him hauling down Riyad Mahrez to give away a penalty and get sent off.

"I don't know [if he has played his last game here]," Arteta said. "He is very open, he is a leader and I was sure he was going to speak in front of everybody. You heard what he said, he was very direct with us too.

"That is what I value from him and that is what I like from him. We need to be fair on him. Me personally, I am going to defend him with everything I have because I believe in him.

"He has shown me a lot of things in his time here and his career speaks for itself."

