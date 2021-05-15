Daniel Ek claims his £1.8bn bid to buy Arsenal was rejected by owners Kroenke Sports & Entertainment

Daniel Ek claims Arsenal's owners have turned down his offer to buy the Premier League club.

The Spotify co-founder insists he made a bid, said to be in the region of £1.8billion, earlier this week. He issued a statement following reports earlier on Saturday which said Arsenal were denying that was the case.

"Inaccurate reports emerged today saying I have not made a bid for Arsenal football club," Ek said. "I think it's important to correct the record.

"This week, an offer was made to both (Director) Josh Kroenke and their bankers that included fan ownership, representation at the board and a golden share for the supporters.

"They replied that they don't need the money. I respect their decision but remain interested and available should that situation ever change."

"They replied that they don't need the money. I respect their decision but remain interested and available should that situation ever change."

The Gunners' owners Stan and Josh Kroenke, via their company Kroenke Sports Enterprises (KSE), have been clear the club is not for sale and they would not entertain any offers since Ek publicly emerged with his interest.

As fans protested outside the Emirates following the club's involvement in the aborted European Super League project, the Swedish billionaire said he would make "a very compelling offer" to try and persuade them to sell.

After failing with his first offer, Sky Sports News has been told Ek still wants to buy Arsenal and give fans a meaningful say and influence in the way the club is run. The Arsenal Supporters' Trust (AST) say they have held a constructive meeting with the 38-year-old.

Ek is also backed by Arsenal legends Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp, with Henry confirming to Sky Sports last month that Ek had reached out to the Kroenkes, who "now need to listen".

"A lot of people have been screaming that they want the owner out," Henry said to Monday Night Football. "We are trying to offer a solution involving the fans and getting the DNA of the club back."

Sky Sports News has contacted Arsenal for comment.