Transfer news: Summer transfer window 2021: Premier League ins and outs

Who has your team signed? Who has been shipped out?

Check below for a comprehensive list of all the Premier League ins and outs from the 2021 summer transfer window, which opens on June 9 and closes at 11pm on August 31.

In

-

Out

Dani Ceballos - end of loan

In

-

Out

Ahmed Elmohamady - contract expired

Tom Heaton - contract expired

Neil Taylor - contract expired

In

-

Out

-

In

-

Out

-

In

-

Out

Robbie Brady - contract expired

In

-

Out

-

In

-

Out

-

In

-

Out

Theo Walcott - Southampton, free

In

-

Out

Gaetano Berardi - contract expired

Pablo Hernandez - contract expired

Ouasim Bouy - contract expired

Barry Douglas - contract expired

Cole Gibbon - contract expired

Niklas Haugland - contract expired

Eunan O'Kane - contract expired

Matthew Turner - contract expired

In

-

Out

Wes Morgan - retired

In

Ibrahima Konate - RB Leipzig, £36m

Out

-

In

-

Out

-

In

-

Out

-

In

-

Out

-

In

-

Out

-

In

Theo Walcott - Everton, free

Out

-

In

-

Out

Danny Rose - contract expired

Paulo Gazzaniga - contract expired

In

-

Out

-

In

-

Out

-

In

-

Out

-