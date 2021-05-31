Transfer news: Summer transfer window 2021: Premier League ins and outs

Summer transfer window 2021 runs from June 9 to August 31; follow latest with Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports website and app

Monday 31 May 2021 10:44, UK

Who has your team signed? Who has been shipped out?

Check below for a comprehensive list of all the Premier League ins and outs from the 2021 summer transfer window, which opens on June 9 and closes at 11pm on August 31.

Keep track of all the latest developments with our Transfer Centre blog.

Arsenal

In

-

Out

Dani Ceballos - end of loan

Aston Villa

In

-

Out

Ahmed Elmohamady - contract expired

Tom Heaton - contract expired

Neil Taylor - contract expired

Brighton

In

-

Out

-

Brentford

In

-

Out

-

Burnley

In

-

Out

Robbie Brady - contract expired

Chelsea

In

-

Out

-

Crystal Palace

In

-

Out

-

Everton

In

-

Out

Theo Walcott - Southampton, free

Leeds

In

-

Out

Gaetano Berardi - contract expired

Pablo Hernandez - contract expired

Ouasim Bouy - contract expired

Barry Douglas - contract expired

Cole Gibbon - contract expired

Niklas Haugland - contract expired

Eunan O'Kane - contract expired

Matthew Turner - contract expired

Leicester

In

-

Out

Wes Morgan - retired

Liverpool

In

Ibrahima Konate - RB Leipzig, £36m

Out

-

Manchester City

In

-

Out

-

Manchester United

In

-

Out

-

Newcastle

In

-

Out

-

Norwich

In

-

Out

-

Southampton

In

Theo Walcott - Everton, free

Out

-

Tottenham

In

-

Out

Danny Rose - contract expired

Paulo Gazzaniga - contract expired

Watford

In

-

Out

-

West Ham United

In

-

Out

-

Wolverhampton Wanderers

In

-

Out

-

