Transfer news: Summer transfer window 2021: Premier League ins and outs

Who has your team signed? Who has been shipped out?
Check below for a comprehensive list of all the Premier League ins and outs from the 2021 summer transfer window, which opens on June 9 and closes at 11pm on August 31.
Keep track of all the latest developments with our Transfer Centre blog.
Arsenal
In
-
Out
Dani Ceballos - end of loan
Aston Villa
In
-
Out
Ahmed Elmohamady - contract expired
Tom Heaton - contract expired
Neil Taylor - contract expired
Brighton
In
-
Out
-
Brentford
In
-
Out
-
Burnley
In
-
Out
Robbie Brady - contract expired
Chelsea
In
-
Out
-
Crystal Palace
In
-
Out
-
Everton
In
-
Out
Theo Walcott - Southampton, free
Leeds
In
-
Out
Gaetano Berardi - contract expired
Pablo Hernandez - contract expired
Ouasim Bouy - contract expired
Barry Douglas - contract expired
Cole Gibbon - contract expired
Niklas Haugland - contract expired
Eunan O'Kane - contract expired
Matthew Turner - contract expired
Leicester
In
-
Out
Wes Morgan - retired
Liverpool
In
Ibrahima Konate - RB Leipzig, £36m
Out
-
Manchester City
In
-
Out
-
Manchester United
In
-
Out
-
Newcastle
In
-
Out
-
Norwich
In
-
Out
-
Southampton
In
Theo Walcott - Everton, free
Out
-
Tottenham
In
-
Out
Danny Rose - contract expired
Paulo Gazzaniga - contract expired
Watford
In
-
Out
-
West Ham United
In
-
Out
-
Wolverhampton Wanderers
In
-
Out
-