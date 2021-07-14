Arsenal transfer news and rumours: Summer transfer window 2021

Wrapping up the Arsenal transfer news, rumours and gossip in the 2021 summer window.
Arteta coy on future transfers
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta remained tight-lipped about any future transfers after his side's 2-1 defeat to Hibernian at Easter Road on Tuesday evening.
"We have got one for now and we are really happy with the one we have," Arteta told Sky Sports News. "Unfortunately, he could not play today. Maybe he can play on Saturday.
"We will work with the players we have, try to make them better and try to compete as best we can."
Who have Arsenal been linked with?
Martin Odegaard - Arsenal hopes of bringing the playmaker back to the Emirates have been boosted by claims Real Madrid need to slash their salary cap, with Odegaard at risk of being moved on (The Athletic, July 13)
Ruben Neves - Arsenal have begun negotiations with Wolves over the signing of Ruben Neves (Record, July 12).
James Maddison - Arsenal are expected to make a major move for Leicester City playmaker in the coming weeks (Daily Star, July 12).
Ben White - Arsenal are reportedly set to step up their pursuit of Brighton centre-back Ben White following the conclusion of the European Championship (The Sun, July 14).
Thilo Kehrer - Arsenal have enquired about PSG defender Thilo Kehrer as they line up a transfer replacement for right-back Hector Bellerin (The Sun, July 14).
The latest players linked with a Arsenal exit
Joe Willock - Newcastle are in talks to bring Joe Willock back to Tyneside (The Times, July 13)
Hector Bellerin - The right-back has told Arsenal he wants to sign for Inter Milan this summer but the two clubs are yet to reach an agreement for the 26-year-old (Daily Mail, July 13).
Granit Xhaka - Xhaka's transfer to Roma is stalling due to Arsenal's struggles with bringing in an adequate replacement (Daily Express, July 14).
Confirmed Arsenal signings
Nuno Tavares - Benfica, undisclosed
Confirmed Arsenal departures
Matteo Guendouzi - Marseille, loan
Dani Ceballos - end of loan
Mat Ryan - end of loan
Martin Odegaard - end of loan
David Luiz - contract expired
Mark McGuinness - Cardiff, undisclosed
Trae Coyle - FC Lausanne-Sport, undisclosed
Zech Medley - KV Oostende, undisclosed
Dinos Mavropanos - Stuttgart, loan
Daniel Ballard - Millwall, loan
Ben Sheaf - Coventry, undisclosed
Matt Smith - Doncaster, loan