Premier League betting: Back a Martin Odegaard masterclass at 20/1 vs Watford

Our tipster Jones Knows is now 75.5 points in profit for the season after Joe Willock netted him another winner - where is his money going this weekend?

How did our bets do last time?

More profit banked from the two advised bets. It means we're sitting on a return of +75.5 for the season.

Joe Willock delivered by scoring anytime for Newcastle at 5/1 but we fell agonisingly short of landing the 12/1 accumulator with three of the four legs landing.

A shot on target from Willock, a shot for Ben Mee and Liverpool to win the corner count vs Chelsea - they romped it 10-1 - all sailed in. Yet, West Ham's win narrow win vs Wolves was the losing leg and delivered a hammer blow.

Still, shouldn't complain.

P+L = +75.5

Image: Martin Odegaard scoring for Arsenal

Martin Odegaard is becoming a key player for Arteta but has done so without registering a goal or an assist in 2022. That's not for the want of trying though.

As my colleague Nick Wright pointed out in his assessment of Odegaard's man of the match performance against Wolves, although he wasn't directly involved in both of Arsenal's goals they wouldn't have occurred without his influence. With such confidence flowing through his veins playing just behind the lone Arsenal striker, Odegaard could be set to take centre stage on Super Sunday against a Watford side Arsenal should brush aside quite readily. I want to back him across a variety of markets.

Odegaard hasn't scored since the win over Southampton but has been racking up the shots and expected goals data, especially in matches against relegation-threatened teams. In matches against Burnley, Brentford and Norwich, Odegaard registered nine shots and an expected goals total of 0.93 which showcases his actual goalscoring threat when Arsenal roam forward.

He is 3/1 with Sky Bet to find the net this weekend and 4/6 to have two or more shots at goal. Both prices I'm on board with.

But the real standout part of Odegaard's game lies in his creative work. Since December 17, only Michael Olise and Trent Alexander-Arnold have created a higher expected assist return per 90 minutes than Odegaard in the Premier League. From which he has produced three actual assists. With Arsenal likely to dominate most areas of this match, I'm happy to throw in Odegaard to record another assist at 2/1 with Sky Bet.

For those that want to back the Odegaard masterclass, you can get 20/1 on him scoring, having two shots at goal and recording an assist.