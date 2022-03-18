Arsenal's resilience in victory over Aston Villa a big step along the road for Mikel Arteta - Premier League hits and misses

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal's win at Aston Villa

It was a sign of where the game was that Rob Holding replaced Martin Odegaard with five minutes to play. It is all about results for Arsenal at this stage of the campaign and there is no need to entertain.

The prize is huge if they can finish in the top four after five years away from the Champions League and they strengthened that position at Villa Park.

Mikel Arteta needed holding back by fourth official Martin Atkinson as he continued to point at his players to track back during an attritional second half.

After Leno clawed away one last fizzing free-kick from Coutinho, the final whistle was greeted ecstatically by Arteta as he embraced his assistant Steve Round on the touchline.

The Spaniard is striving to take Arsenal back to where they feel they belong - and here you could sense the importance of this victory in one of the more awkward hurdles that remained this term.

This was an off-day for Villa, as Gerrard slumped back into his seat during the closing stages.

Arteta never stopped gesticulating. He has got his players set up in his image now - "he knows exactly what we need" goes the song from the jubilant Arsenal fans - and while trips to Tottenham and Chelsea still lie ahead, there is nothing flaky about them anymore.

Only Arsenal have regularly fielded a starting XI whose average age is under 25 - but they are growing in experience with each passing week. This was another big step for Arteta and for Arsenal.

Ben Grounds

Image: Villa endured a frustrating afternoon

Aston Villa's first and only shot on target in Saturday's home defeat to Arsenal was the final kick of the game - a hopeful effort from a Philippe Coutinho free-kick in the 96th minute.

When that stat was put to Steven Gerrard after the game by BT Sport's Des Kelly, the Villa boss' disappointment spilled over. "Yeah that is exactly how I described the game to you, though, is it not," he said, later adding: "But well done for spotting that"

It wasn't just the result but the nature of the performance that proved to be so frustrating for the team's fans - some of whom booed the players off at half-time - and their manager.

Gerrard said it was a lack of belief that cost his side yet again against one of the Premier League's top teams. Since his arrival in November, Villa have failed on seven occasions across all competitions to beat any of the teams currently in the top six (D1 L6).

It proved to be another sensitive subject for Gerrard after the game as he and Kelly clashed again when Villa's record against the top teams was brought up. "Well done, Des, for recognising that," he said. "I do like the way you work those things out pretty quick."

When Villa appointed Gerrard it felt like it was to take the next step, to achieve their ambition of qualifying for Europe again. But if they are to have any chance, they need results against the teams competing for those positions.

Gerrard knows that, and with over £100m already spent on signings since the summer, the pressure will be on next season to show he is the man to do that. He took his chance in the post-match interview to tell the Villa hierarchy that he needs more additions to meet their targets while reminding his players what he expects of them.

"If we want to take one of them places, we've got to be positive, got to believe in it, can't be indecisive, and we've got to go and grab it off them, we've got to keep learning and get support from up above."

Zinny Boswell

"This is a special group," said Jesse Marsch at full time. It hadn't seemed that way at the end of a first half in which Leeds looked well off the pace and trailed Wolves 2-0 with seemingly no way back and their Premier League survival chances in the spotlight. But their second half performance showed incredible resilience, bravery and quality - and that they have the tools to play their way out of trouble in the final weeks of this season.

Their cause was undoubtedly helped by Raul Jimenez's controversial sending off and, even at 3-2 up, they were still reckless in their own defensive third, presenting Wolves with opportunities. But in between they showed the ambition and ability to capitalise on some generous defending from the hosts.

The impact of Friday night on this Leeds team could be huge. The three points have already lifted them seven points above the relegation zone but the turnaround will bring belief and confidence. If the last-gasp win at Norwich buoyed them, this will take the mood to another level again.

With Southampton and Watford up next, they have a fantastic chance to string a set of results together to secure their top-flight status.

Of course, the thrill of watching Leeds is the adventure and risk in their play and because of that, mapping out potential results in their run-in is hard to do. Their spate of injuries adds extra uncertainty. But while their weaknesses were on show in the first half at Molineux, their strengths won out - and that may just be the ultimate summary of their survival scrap.

Peter Smith

Image: Raul Jimenez was sent off for Wolves against Leeds

Victory here would have taken Wolves - briefly - to within two points of the Champions League places in the Premier League and at half-time it looked more than likely. What followed was an uncharacteristic capitulation to alarm supporters and staff.

Wolves had never before conceded three goals in a single game under Bruno Lage but managed it in a crazy second half against Leeds at Molineux as panic engulfed the team. After scoring two cleverly worked goals, all three they let in were defensively awful.

Rayan Ait-Nouri was caught out for the first, Jose Sa and Romain Saiss appeared to temporarily lose their bearings for the second and Willy Boly was far too tentative in failing to deal with the third. There was an element of farce to all of the goals.

Lage spoke afterwards of his young team needing to grow up. Ait-Nouri is relatively green. The same can be said of Francisco Trincao, who came off the bench to set up one goal and score another. But the rest of those involved are vastly experienced players.

Indeed, Wolves have long been characterised as wily campaigners, perhaps one of the sides best suited to defending a two-goal lead when reduced to 10 men by Raul Jimenez's red card. Instead, chaos ensued as the team appeared to take leave of their senses.

A one-off or something more alarming? Whatever the truth, and for all that Leeds deserve credit for their comeback, this was an extraordinary defeat - three points dropped barely covers it. If Wolves are to miss out on Europe, this is the night they will remember.

Adam Bate