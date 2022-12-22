Arsenal transfer news and rumours: January transfer window 2023

With the winter transfer window set to open on January 1 2023, we round up Arsenal's done deals, plus the players linked with moves in and out of the Emirates.

Arteta vows Arsenal will be 'active'

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says the club are looking to be "active" in the January transfer window.

Arsenal have lost striker Gabriel Jesus from an already slim squad due to a knee injury suffered at the World Cup and failed in a bid to sign midfielder Douglas Luiz on the final day of the summer window.

"We are going to be active and active means we are looking to strengthen the team," said Arteta.

"This squad still doesn't have the luxury of not maximising every single window. We have to do that because it's really important. But then we have to get the right profile, it has to be the right player to take us to the next level."

Arsenal have been strongly linked with winger Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Fulham want to sign Arsenal right-back Cedric Soares in the January transfer window.

The club made some enquiries about him late in the summer window and have been following up that interest.

The 31-year-old has made only two appearances for Arsenal this season, both as a substitute. He is well known to Fulham manager Marco Silva - his fellow Portuguese.

Who have Arsenal been linked with?

Alexis Mac Allister - Arsenal and Atletico Madrid are targeting Brighton's World Cup-winning midfielder Alexis Mac Allister (AS, December 21); Arsenal and Tottenham are both showing interest in Mac Allister but appear to be prioritising positions other than midfield, which could leave Atletico Madrid in pole position to make their move (Daily Mail, December 22).

Mykhaylo Mudryk - Arsenal are in a bidding war with Newcastle and a number of other Premier League clubs over top target Mudryk (The Sun, December 15).

Joao Felix - Arsenal are set for a clearer path to the potential signing of Felix than first expected (Daily Express, December 15).

Ferran Torres - Arsenal are set to rekindle their interest in Barcelona striker Torres after missing out on an audacious bid to sign him over the summer (Daily Mirror, December 12).

The players linked with an Arsenal exit

Cedric Soares - Fulham want to sign Arsenal right-back Cedric in the January transfer window (Sky Sports, December 14).

What are the latest contract talks?

Gabriel Martinelli - Arsenal are close to agreeing a new contract with the Brazil winger that will result in Martinelli becoming one of the club's top earners, according to the Daily Mail. The newspaper reports that Martinelli's new terms will see his earnings soar towards the upper echelons of the club's wage bill with a contract worth in the region of £200,000-per-week' (The Daily Mail, December 20).

Reiss Nelson - The 23-year-old winger is hoping to sign a new deal to extend his stay at Arsenal (The Sun, December 15).

Confirmed Arsenal signings

None.

Confirmed Arsenal departures

None.