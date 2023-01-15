Aaron Ramsdale kicked by spectator after Arsenal's 2-0 win at Tottenham in North London derby

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was kicked by a fan after Arsenal's 2-0 win at Tottenham in the North London derby.

The Gunners outclassed their local rivals to move eight points clear at the top of the Premier League, but there were ugly scenes after the final whistle.

After an apparent exchange of words with Richarlison, Ramsdale was on the receiving end of a kick from a supporter who had climbed on the pitchside advertising boards.

Ramsdale told Sky Sports: "The Spurs fans were giving me some and I gave them some back. The few people I did do that to was well greeted [by them] and sportsmanship-like and then I've had someone jump over and give me a [kick] on the back. It's a shame as it's just a game of football.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Premier League match between Tottenham and Arsenal

"Both sets of players had to bring me away. Thankfully, nothing drastic happened, and it's a sour taste. I'm sure we'll enjoy it when we go back to the dressing room."

FA, Spurs, Premier League condemn incident

Tottenham said in a statement: "We are appalled by the behaviour of a supporter that attempted to attack Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale at the end of today's match. Violence in any form has no place in football.

"The club has reviewed its CCTV footage to identify the supporter and will be working with the Met Police, Arsenal and Aaron Ramsdale to take the strongest possible action, including an immediate ban from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium."

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

A Football Association statement read: "We strongly condemn the incident involving a spectator that followed today's Premier League fixture between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

"This is wholly unacceptable behaviour and we will work together with the police, the relevant authorities and the clubs to ensure the appropriate action is taken."

A Premier League statement read: "The Premier League condemns the behaviour of a fan at the conclusion of the Tottenham Hotspur FC and Arsenal FC match this evening.

"There is no place in football for acts of violence, and under no circumstance should players be attacked or fear for their safety at games.

"The League will support the clubs and relevant authorities in taking the strongest possible action against the individual responsible."

Met Police: Enquiries are ongoing

The Met Police said in a statement: "Following the Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal match on Sunday, January 15, police received a report of an assault on an Arsenal player after the end of the match.

"Enquiries are ongoing. There has been no arrest."

Redknapp: It's unacceptable

Jamie Redknapp in the Super Sunday studio:

"It's unacceptable from the Spurs fan. Ramsdale had been getting stick all game and he reacts - that's part of football, you're going to get stick.

"But for a fan to do that and to try and kick a player on the pitch, it's unacceptable. I'm sure Spurs will act accordingly. He should not be allowed in football stadiums that guy. It's out of order."

Tottenham defender Eric Dier said of the incident: "I didn't see it, but obviously it's just unacceptable really. There's nothing more I can say other than it's unacceptable and it shouldn't have happened."

Spurs boss Antonio Conte said: "I didn't see it before. If this situation happened [then] it's not good, it's not positive.

"I think that in every moment we have to show respect. If we want respect, we have to show respect. Honestly, I didn't see this [incident] but if this situation happens for sure I don't like it."

PFA: Players have right to be safe in their place of work

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

A PFA statement read: "Violence towards players is completely unacceptable. These types of incidents are happening far too often.

"Players have a right to be safe in their place of work. When a player is attacked we expect the laws and regulations that are in place to protect them to be properly enforced.

"As the players' union we treat this as a priority issue. We will be continuing to work with the authorities to demand that players and staff are better protected in their place of work."

Former Arsenal and England striker Lianne Sanderson tweeted: "That idiot that kicked or tried to kick @AaronRamsdale98 should be banned for life. Hate seeing things like that. What on earth is wrong with people."