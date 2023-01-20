Fantasy Premier League 2022/23: Gameweek 21 tips and advice from experts

Sky Sports continues its weekly column, bringing you essential tips from the best Fantasy Premier League managers in the world.

In our latest column, Holly Shand and Lee from FPL Family discuss their FPL tips ahead of Gameweek 21, including what to do with Manchester City forwards and planning for a potential Double Gameweek 22.

Ahead of gameweek 21 in Fantasy Premier League, we take a look at the players to watch for the upcoming fixtures!

Which Arsenal and Brighton midfielders should be the priority?

Holly Shand: Martin Odegaard (£6.8m) has to be the priority based on current form. He is Arsenal's captain and pulls the strings in all of their play. I would rank Gabriel Martinelli (£6.8m) over Bukayo Saka (£8.1m) because he's providing a similar output at a cheaper price.

I'm still a little sceptical of Solly March's (£5.1m) big improvement in performances under Roberto de Zerbi, but this manager has a habit of galvanising his wingers. I'm still leaning towards buying Kaoru Mitoma (£5m) of this pair right now though.

Image: Solly March is on the radar of FPL managers

FPL Family: There's so many good options right now! De Zerbi's new-look Brighton side look full of attacking intent and have a great fixture run coming up. I'll be looking closely this week at Mitoma and March. The latter bought home the FPL points last week, but Mitoma's been passing the eye test for me and could do well this week exploiting a Leicester back-line that has been far from impressive since the restart.



Odegaard is the Arsenal midfielder of choice right now. Everything is going through him and he has assist potential, goal threat and good underlying stats that feed the bonus points. Managers holding Saka and Martinelli though shouldn't move them out for Odegaard, rather look to double-up on the Gunners as they continue their imperious form of late.

Is it time to ditch Joao Cancelo? Who is the best replacement?

FPL Family: It is in my opinion, yes. Not only does he appear to be out of favour with Pep, but Rico Lewis (£3.9m) has done a fantastic job for the side since the manager started including him. Moving to John Stones (£5.4m) will save you a bit of cash and still mean you're taking advantage of any City clean sheets, but also look at Sven Botman (£4.5m) and/or Kieran Trippier (£6m) from that water-tight Newcastle defence if you're not already invested.

Holly Shand: Yes. He simply isn't living up to his price tag now and FPL managers can't even start him confidently in a plum home fixture against Wolves because of the fear of a one-point cameo performance. Arsenal and Newcastle are the key defences to target right now in terms of both form and fixtures for potential replacements: Gabriel (£5.2m) and Fabian Schar (£5m) are my top picks, as they are the biggest attacking threats from their respective defences (excluding Trippier).

Is Erling Haaland the only Man City attacker worth having?

FPL Family: With a decent run of fixtures, including a Double Gameweek in GW23, it's worth continuing to invest in the City midfield. Riyad Mahrez (£7.5m) is the form pick, but having had a rest against Spurs, I'll find the money to get to Kevin De Bruyne (£12.5m), whose 24-point FPL haul at Molineux last season still lives long in my memory. Can he do it again this weekend?

Holly Shand: De Bruyne's surprise benching against Spurs does give cause for concern, but I'm not going to jump off him yet when he's fully rested for the visit of Wolves this weekend. Certainly give him one more game before making a decision. Mahrez can finally be considered a credible option after an excellent performance against Spurs last time out.

Should Man Utd players be the focus with a potential double in GW22?

Holly Shand: The fixtures are a little mixed, especially with a trip to Arsenal up next. Casemiro (£4.9m) is suspended and will likely be a big miss. Hold any Manchester United assets you currently own, look to bench the defensive options this week, and then improve your contingent if the potential Double Gameweek 22 transpires.

FPL Family: Yes they should and Marcus Rashford (£7.1m) remains the priority in my opinion if you don't already have him. Bruno Fernandes (£9.8m) made his case in GW20, but will cost you significantly more in FPL. I don't even mind the double-up on Man Utd's midfield with those two, if you can afford it, especially if you are chasing in your mini-leagues with Bruno less than 5 per cent owned in FPL - a great differential!

Time to sell Martial?

FPL Family: I sold Anthony Martial (£6.6m) a couple of weeks ago. He's a top player and fits Erik ten Hag's set-up, but is unreliable for us in FPL. He'll often be substituted early in games or pick-up knocks that rule him out of subsequent GWs. United also now have an alternative in Wout Weghorst (£6m), who I suspect will see plenty of minutes and provide good hold-up play for the likes of Rashford, Antony (£7.4m) and the wing-backs. In summary, Martial's probably a sell.

Holly Shand: Martial is a sell now since he isn't fully fit and Weghorst is waiting in the wings.

Is rolling the free transfer the best play this week?

Holly Shand: Absolutely. There's a two-week break ahead of Gameweek 22, with FA Cup fixtures a key area of focus. The outcome of these games will lead us to a clearer picture of future blank and double Gameweeks. Free transfers are precious right now and information is key for a solid second half of the season.

FPL Family: If you can, this week is a great week to roll the transfer. Over the coming days, we'll know a lot more about the fixture schedule for the next few GWs and they'll likely be doubles and blanks on our horizons. Banking a transfer this week will give you more flexibility to effectively navigate the challenging upcoming schedule. I really want to get on Brighton's midfield and sign Mitoma this week, but I'll be thinking longer-term and resisting as much as possible!