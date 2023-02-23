Bukayo Saka: Arsenal forward close to agreeing new long-term contract | Mikel Arteta: We want to create a long-term project

Arsenal are close to finalising a new long-term contract with Bukayo Saka.

There is nothing agreed yet but there is willingness from all parties to conclude a deal.

When asked if a deal had been agreed ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Leicester on Saturday, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said: "No news on that.

"When it is done, I can tell you more but obviously we have the intention to extend the contracts of our best players and when it is done, it is great news for the club."

On Thursday, the Daily Mail reported the forward could sign a deal worth £10m a year.

The report claims the 21-year-old has told the Gunners he wants to stay at the Premier League leaders after significant progress towards an agreement being made in recent weeks.

The new long-term deal will reportedly be worth in excess of £200,000-per-week and would likely make him the club's best-paid player.

The Arsenal academy graduate's current deal runs until the summer of 2024.

The England winger, who has reportedly attracted interest from Manchester City, has been a key performer for Arteta's side this season having scored 10 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions.

Gabriel Martinelli has already signed a new contract with the club until 2027 and Arteta insists keeping the likes of Saka, William Saliba and Martinelli is key to Arsenal's future.

'We want to create a long-term project here'

Arteta said: "That's what we have to do, that's our responsibility. To keep our best players, the players we are developing and our best people. Those that have the same aims and same purposes as the club.

"We want to create a long-term project here and for that we need our best players to be committed to the club.

To stick them together for a while, create stability and from there keep it going to become a better club and keep evolving.

"It's part of developing a team and a squad, and as well taking the club where we want.

Image: Saka celebrates after scoring against Aston Villa

"It is maximising the resources we have and we have huge resources because we have a lot of talent."

Arteta was also asked if there was any news on new deals for defender Saliba and midfielder Granit Xhaka, but said he had no updates on the ongoing contract talks.

Mohamed Elneny this week extended his contract with Arsenal until June 2024, but Reiss Nelson's future is under consideration, with the academy graduate's current deal ending after this campaign.

Partey in contention to face Leicester | Arteta: Jesus 'pushing boundaries'

Image: Arsenal's Thomas Partey celebrates a goal with Gabriel Jesus

Meanwhile, Arteta has confirmed Thomas Partey is in contention for Arsenal's clash at Leicester on Saturday, while Gabriel Jesus is progressing well and "pushing boundaries" as he bids to return from the injury he suffered at the World Cup with Brazil.

Partey has missed Arsenal's last two games against Man City and Aston Villa, and Arteta says the midfielder's return would be a big boost for the Gunners.

When asked for team news ahead of the Leicester clash, Arteta said: "There are not a lot of changes. Obviously, there's a question mark over Thomas. He hasn't trained much but it looks like he could be available. So, let's see how he trains today.

"He's a really important player for us that we've missed for the last few games, but hopefully he can be available."

Image: Partey could feature for Arsenal against Leicester

Arteta also revealed striker Jesus is making good progress with his return from injury but the Arsenal boss remains cautious over the timeframe for the Brazilian's return.

He added: "He's progressing really well. He's doing more and more on the field. The knee is not reacting so that is really positive.

"We want to have him back as quick as possible but also respecting the timeframe we got from the doctors and the specialists. But he's really pushing the boundaries right now."