Update

Arsenal top scorers 2023/24: Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard and Martin Odegaard top chart

Saka leads way for Mikel Arteta's side - keep track of Arsenal's current top goalscorers in the Premier League for the 2023/24 season with our updated table including shots and assists; watch best Arsenal goals and highlights below

Friday 5 April 2024 19:03, UK

Bukayo Saka was inspired for Arsenal against Newcastle

Who are Arsenal's top goalscorers in the Premier League in 2023/24?

See the latest standings below, track Arsenal fixtures for the run-in and watch Arsenal goals, highlights and more from the Premier League season so far.

Arsenal's 2023/24 goals - best of the season...

Watch some of Arsenal's standout games below and catch up on Premier League highlights from every game so far this season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal’s win against Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Newcastle.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the Premier League match between Arsenal and Liverpool.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal's win against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal’s win against West Ham in the Premier League.
Update

