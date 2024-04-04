Arsenal top scorers 2023/24: Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Leandro Trossard and Martin Odegaard top chart

Saka leads way for Mikel Arteta's side - keep track of Arsenal's current top goalscorers in the Premier League for the 2023/24 season with our updated table including shots and assists; watch best Arsenal goals and highlights below
Friday 5 April 2024 19:03, UK
Who are Arsenal's top goalscorers in the Premier League in 2023/24?
See the latest standings below, track Arsenal fixtures for the run-in and watch Arsenal goals, highlights and more from the Premier League season so far.
Watch some of Arsenal's standout games below and catch up on Premier League highlights from every game so far this season.
Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm