Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta silent over Bukayo Saka penalty claim as Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel left angry

Mikel Arteta refused to discuss whether Bukayo Saka should have won a penalty against Bayern Munich but Thomas Tuchel was left "really angry" by another spot-kick call.

Saka went to ground after going over Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer's leg in practically the final action of the game as the Gunners were denied a last-gasp penalty which could have seen them take a slender lead to Munich next week.

The England winger was so incensed he had to be pulled away from referee Glenn Nyberg, who blew the final whistle just 26 seconds after Saka was tripped by Neuer and appeared to say it had been cleared by VAR, after full-time.

Image: Bukayo Saka wanted a penalty after making contact with Manuel Neuer deep into added time - but nothing was given

Image: Saka tried to dribble round Neuer, whose leg was outstretched

Image: Saka made contact with Neuer, who did not get a touch on the ball

Image: Saka tumbled to the ground as Neuer protested his innocence - but the referee played on

Image: Saka was still receiving medical treatment as the full-time whistle sounded

Image: Saka furiously confronted referee Glenn Nyberg at full time - but the incident had already been cleared by VAR

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Steve Sidwell reacts as Arsenal are denied a penalty late in their Champions League quarter-final against Bayern

But speaking after the game, Arteta refused to comment on the decision and said he had not spoken with Nyberg himself over the incident.

"I haven't seen it," he said. "The decision is made, we cannot change that. We have to focus on other aspects we can control and that we could've done much better tonight.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"I was already looking at the other goal [when Saka first reacted], because he was down in the box and we had 10 men, the game had not finished - I was more worried about that than his reaction!"

Steve Sidwell, watching the game on Soccer Special, was more decisive in his reaction to the call and said Saka had been the one to initiate contact with the Bayern Munich goalkeeper.

"There's definitely connection there, I think Saka puts his foot into Neuer," the former Arsenal academy product said.

Image: Saka tumbled to the ground as Neuer protested his innocence - but the referee played on

"That's what he does, he's clever. The referee has absolutely nailed this, it's a great call. If there would've been a penalty, it would've been the wrong decision."

Tuchel fuming over Gabriel handball: It was a kid's mistake!

Thomas Tuchel was left incensed by a separate penalty issue which went unspotted by most within the Emirates Stadium during the game.

In the 67th minute, with Bayern leading 2-1, David Raya played the ball across his six-yard box at a goal kick before Gabriel Magalhaes, who had not realised the ball was in play, picked it up and re-spotted it before then taking a goal kick himself.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Paul Gilmour and Nick Wright reflect on Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich in the quarter-final of the Champions League

Nyberg allowed play to continue and, according to Tuchel, told Bayern's players he was not prepared to give the decision in a game of such magnitude - something which only infuriated the visiting manager further.

"I think there was a huge mistake in not giving the handball penalty," he said. "It's a crazy situation, but they put the ball down, he whistles, [Raya] gives the ball free and the defender takes it in his hand.

"What makes us really angry is the explanation on the pitch. He told our players it was a kid's mistake, and he will not give a penalty like this in a Champions League quarter-final.

"It is a horrible, horrible explanation. It means he is judging handballs. Whether it's a kid's mistake or an adult's mistake, we feel angry because it's a huge decision against us.

"But it's 2-2, totally even, we have the second leg to play and we hope we can create the same atmosphere, play with the same intensity and passion like today to create the same atmosphere in our stadium and push things in our direction."

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket and so much more.