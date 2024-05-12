Paul Merson Says: Arsenal need Liverpool to beat Aston Villa on Monday Night Football to keep Tottenham 'hungry'

Arsenal require rivals Spurs to do them a favour by getting a result vs Man City on Tuesday, live on Sky; Paul Merson claims Gunners need Liverpool to beat Aston Villa on MNF to keep Spurs "hungry"; watch Villa vs Liverpool live on Sky on Monday from 6.30pm; kick-off 8pm
Monday 13 May 2024 08:38, UK
Paul Merson believes Arsenal's Premier League title chances rest on Liverpool beating Aston Villa on Monday Night Football in order to keep Tottenham "hungry" for their clash against Man City, live on Sky Sports on Tuesday.
Arsenal returned to the top of the league with a 1-0 win at Manchester United on Sunday to ensure the Premier League title race will go down to the final day. But Man City, currently a point behind Arsenal, will reclaim top spot if they win their game in hand at Spurs on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports.
It means Arsenal must now hope their north London rivals do them a favour by getting a result at home to Man City to put them on course for a first Premier League title in two decades. Fifth-placed Spurs, however, may have nothing to play for against City, with victory for fourth-placed Aston Villa over Liverpool on Monday, live on Sky Sports, ending their Champions League qualification hopes.
Therefore, Arsenal will want Liverpool to avoid defeat at Villa Park to keep Spurs' top-four ambitions alive with Villa, who boast an eight-better goal difference than Spurs, facing a tricky final-day trip to in-form Crystal Palace, while Tottenham go to already-relegated Sheffield United.
"Every Arsenal fan needs Aston Villa to get beaten," Merson told Sky Sports.
"If Liverpool can get a result, Tottenham have to stay hungry on Tuesday and I know it's an eight-goal spread at the moment but if they went and got a draw and Liverpool win by two or three goals tomorrow night, then all of a sudden Aston Villa play Palace. No one wants to play Palace at the moment and they [Tottenham] go to Sheffield United and Sheffield United... wow.
"But if Villa get a result [against Liverpool], there's no way [Tottenham get a result against Man City].
"They won't be playing for anything. I played in them games, they aren't wanting Arsenal to win the league.
"It will get to a stage where Tottenham fans will cheer if Man City score. They will!
"The one thing they don't want is Arsenal to win the league, that's the one thing, but they have no choice, if Aston Villa get beat, than to stay hungry."
The ex-Arsenal midfielder also questioned Tottenham's decision to hold a lap of appreciation before their final home game, with players and their families applauding fans on the pitch after Saturday's 2-1 home win over Burnley - the club's penultimate home match.
He said: "That summed it up when they done a lap of honour [on Saturday], because they know!
"Man Utd have got Newcastle on Wednesday - they didn't do it [after the Arsenal loss]!"
Manchester City have never won a Premier League game at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, raising Arsenal's hopes that Spurs can help them.
But Pep Guardiola's side won at Tottenham in the FA Cup fourth round in January and are on a 21-game unbeaten Premier League run, leading to Merson claiming he will get a Spurs tattoo if Ange Postecoglou's side beat City.
He said: "I watched them [Spurs] the other day [against Burnley]. I don't see it.
"If they win [against City], I'll have a Tottenham tattoo!
"It'll be that little cockerel on the ball [Spurs' badge]. I will have it, I tell you, I will have it!"
Meanwhile, Arsenal forward Kai Havertz joked after the win at Old Trafford that he will be a "big" Spurs fan on Tuesday.
He told Sky Sports: "We're going to be the biggest Tottenham fans. We are all going to be. Let's hope for the best."
Gunners defender William Saliba, speaking to Sky Sports News, echoed what his team-mate said: "We know Man City can decide if they win or not, but we have to do our job to not have any regrets at the end.
"We did our job [against Man Utd] and we have to do it next week.
"Let's see on Tuesday. They have to play against Tottenham and let's pray and hope. We will be Tottenham supporters on Tuesday for one game only.
"After that, even on Sunday anything can happen. We know that football is crazy sometimes so let's see."
Ex-Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney recalled a similar situation in the 1995 Premier League title race when leaders Blackburn travelled to Liverpool on the final day, with the Reds knowing victory over Rovers could hand rivals Man Utd the title.
Liverpool did in fact beat Blackburn 2-1 at Anfield thanks to Jamie Redknapp's 90th-minute free-kick, but Man Utd failed to win at West Ham with their 1-1 draw seeing Kenny Dalglish's side claim the title by a point.
Rooney told Sky Sports: "I think we've seen it before in '95 when Blackburn went to Anfield and Liverpool beat Blackburn.
"I think players will surprise you, and I can't see the players or the manager wanting them to go in there and lose the game.
"They'll have to think for themselves and try to win the game. It's going to be difficult enough as it is to beat Manchester City."
