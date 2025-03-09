Andrea Berta agrees to become Arsenal sporting director amid interest from Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain

Andrea Berta has chosen to become the new sporting director of Arsenal amid interest from Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and other top clubs - but the chance to work at Arsenal and in the Premier League proved too good an opportunity to turn down.

Arsenal have held a thorough process and interviewed a number of candidates, but Berta was the outstanding choice.

The Italian, who was available from January after 12 years in the role at Atletico Madrid, was priming for a position in the Premier League by taking English lessons in London.

Image: Edu left his role as Arsenal sporting director in November

United considered him as a successor for Dan Ashworth and PSG have been admirers of his ability to buy and sell remarkably well.

Berta, however, established himself as the leading candidate in Arsenal's thorough process to replace Edu, who resigned in November.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Paul Merson returns to his former club to speak to Mikel Arteta ahead of their clash against Chelsea. The Arsenal boss discusses the club's culture and opens up on the departure of their technical sporting director Edu

The 53-year-old, who is credited as being a central figure in Atleti's success, is a shrewd operator in the transfer market and is esteemed around Europe not only for his ability to make a significant profit on players, but to also punch above rivals with bigger resources.

Highly rated Berta under pressure to live up to billing at Arsenal

Sky Sports' Peter Smith:

"Andrea Berta arrives from Atletico Madrid with an exciting reputation for Arsenal supporters in the transfer market. He also has a ringing endorsement from those he has done deals with, praised for his meticulous approach but also the way he conducts business.

"The man who signed Rodri, Antoine Griezmann and Jan Oblak in bargain deals - and sold two of those three on at a substantial profit - will be expected to live up to that billing in north London.

Image: Antoine Griezmann has been a huge success since Berta first brought the France forward to Madrid more than a decade ago

"The pressure will be on to deliver a summer window which brings an out-and-out number nine and a midfield refresh to allow Mikel Arteta's team to take the final step in their pursuit of the Premier League title.

"Edu, Berta's predecessor, overhauled the club with Arteta during his five-year spell at the helm. Now, with a talented young squad, including a depth of defensive options, the finishing touches need to be applied to turn Arsenal into champions.

"Those missing pieces won't be easy to find, with the striker market limited and expensive, and rivals also on the lookout for a ball-playing No 6. The latter will be a key position to address should Jorginho and Thomas Partey leave at the end of their current contracts, as expected. A back-up in goal for David Raya, with Neto only on loan from Bournemouth, will also be a requirement.

"There will also be internal contracts to juggle, with star players Bukayo Saka, William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes having just two years on their current terms by this summer, and youngsters Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri pushing to be rewarded for their impressive performances this season.

"A source who has worked with Berta believes he will prove to be a shrewd appointment for Arsenal. And if he can replicate his title-winning project at Atletico with the Gunners, his acquisition could be one of their best signings of all."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Miguel Delaney, chief football writer at The Independent, takes a closer look at Edu's exit at Arsenal and what it may mean for Mikel Arteta

Berta's bargain-buys at Atletico Madrid

Antoine Griezmann - signed from Real Sociedad for £24.8m in 2014. Sold to Barcelona in 2019 for £103m. Bought back in 2021 for £16.5m

Rodri - signed from Villarreal for £16.5m in 2018 and then sold on to Manchester City in 2019 for £62.5m.

Luis Suarez - signed from Barcelona in 2020 for £5.5m

Jan Oblak - signed from Benfica in 2014 for £13m

Marcos Llorente - signed from Real Madrid in 2019 for £35m

Kieran Trippier - signed from Tottenham in 2019 for £20m

Jose Gimenez - signed from Danubio for 995,000 Euros

Stefan Savic - signed from Fiorentina for 12m Euros

And he also splashed out on...

Joao Felix - signed from Benfica for £113m in 2019

Image: Joao Felix joined Atleti from Benfica for £113m in 2019

Julian Alvarez - signed from Man City for £82m in 2024

Thomas Lemar - signed from Monaco for £63.2m in 2018

Diego Costa - signed from Chelsea for £57m in 2017