Luis Boa Morte confirmed as Everton assistant manager

Luis Boa Morte is taking on the assistant manager role at Everton

Luis Boa Morte has been confirmed as Everton's assistant manager, replacing Joao Pedro Sousa in the role.

Marco Silva has been searching for a new No 2 after losing long-time assistant Sousa, who left the Toffees to become manager of Portuguese side Famalicao.

Boa Morte spent 14 years as a player in England, making over 400 appearances during spells with Arsenal, Southampton, Fulham and West Ham.

Silva worked with the 41-year-old former Portugal international during his time at Sporting Lisbon in their 2014/15 campaign and will now team up once again with Boa Morte, who has left his role as assistant to Marco Balbul at Israeli club Maccabi Haifa.

"I'm very happy to be joining Everton, a big club with so much history and tradition," said Boa Morte.

"I'm excited to be working again with the manager, Marco Silva, who is a great coach and I would like to thank him for providing me with such a big opportunity.

"I'm looking forward to meeting all the players and staff at the club when we return for pre-season training next month and start the preparations for the 2019/20 Premier League season."

